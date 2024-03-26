THE WOODLANDS, Texas, March 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ: CONN), a specialty retailer of home goods, including furniture and mattresses, appliances and consumer electronics, today announced it will host a conference call on April 11, 2024, to discuss its fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2024 financial results. The conference call will begin at 10:00 A.M. CT (11:00 A.M. ET). A press release regarding the operating results will be released the same day before the market opens.

Participants can join the call by dialing 877-451-6152 or 201-389-0879. Participants can also use the call me link for instant telephone access to the event.

The conference call will also be broadcast simultaneously via webcast on a listen-only basis. A link to the earnings release and webcast will be available at ir.conns.com.

About Conn’s, Inc.

Conn’s HomePlus (NASDAQ: CONN) is a specialty retailer of home goods, including furniture and mattresses, appliances and consumer electronics. With over 550 stores across 15 states and online at Conns.com and Badcock.com, our approximately 4,500 employees strive to help all customers create a home they love through access to high-quality products, next-day delivery and personalized payment options, including our flexible, in-house credit program. Additional information can be found by visiting our investor relations website at ir.conns.com and social channels (@connshomeplus/@badcockfurniture on X, Instagram, Facebook, Pinterest, YouTube, and LinkedIn).

CONN-G

Investor Contact:

S.M. Berger & Company

Andrew Berger, (216) 464-6400