Conor Beardsley Joins Ovation Fertility as President

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 1 min ago

A nationwide search has ended with the addition of Conor Beardsley to the Ovation leadership team. Beardsley joined Ovation in August 2020, bringing extensive healthcare experience and a growth mindset.

Conor Beardsley, President, Ovation Fertility

Los Angeles, Aug. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Ovation® Fertility has added healthcare executive Conor Beardsley to its executive team, filling the role of president of the fertility care services company. His primary responsibility is ensuring that Ovation delivers outstanding patient care and physician support, efficiently and consistently.

As president, Beardsley is responsible for the company’s overall operations, including all ancillary service lines, IVF labs, sales and marketing. In conjunction with Ovation’s chief financial officer, he produces operational and financial reports, and works to optimize billing and collections. He also works with Ovation’s scientific leadership to improve clinical outcomes, and with the acquisitions team to integrate newly acquired IVF laboratories.

“In our months-long, nationwide search for a candidate with a successful track record of growing a multisite healthcare service company, we were delighted to meet Conor Beardsley,” says Ovation co-founder and Chief Executive Officer Nate Snyder. “He has recently run operations for a large anesthesia business and knows what it takes to operate at scale. He not only has an extensive background in healthcare executive leadership, he comes from a family of physicians, so he has an innate understanding of the commitment and heart that our partner physicians put into their work every day.”

Beardsley joined Ovation in August 2020 after serving as national vice president, operations EVPS, for Envision Physician Services/Envision Healthcare, where he had previously served as vice president, anesthesia operations, and regional practice director, anesthesia.

“I am passionate about Ovation’s role in helping people grow their families, so I’m excited for the opportunity to partner with clinicians around the country to improve the delivery of fertility services and enhance patient outcomes,” Beardsley says. “I look forward to bringing my experience operating at scale to Ovation, and helping develop a robust, scalable foundation that supports our clinicians and patients, now and into the future.”

Earlier in his career, Beardsley spent seven years as practice administrator for American Anesthesiology/Mednax, leading large group practices with multiple clinical locations in Maryland and Virginia. He began his healthcare administration career with Loudon Medical Group, where he focused on business development, program operations, marketing and finance support.

Beardsley earned a Bachelor of Science degree in business administration and finance from the University of Mary Washington in Fredericksburg, Virginia. He is a former two-term board member of the Virginia Medical Group Management Association.

Learn more about Ovation and Conor Beardsley at www.OvationFertility.com.

About Ovation Fertility

 Ovation® Fertility is a national network of reproductive endocrinologists and scientific thought leaders focused on reducing the cost of having a family through more efficient and effective fertility care. Ovation’s IVF and genetics laboratories, along with affiliated physician practices, work collaboratively to raise the bar for IVF treatment, with state-of-the-art, evidence-based fertility services that give hopeful parents the best chance for a successful pregnancy. Physicians partner with Ovation to offer their patients advanced preconception carrier screening; preimplantation genetic testing; donor egg and surrogacy services; and secure storage for their frozen eggs, embryos and sperm. Ovation also helps IVF labs across America improve their quality and performance with expert off-site lab direction and consultation. Learn more about Ovation’s vision of a world without infertility at www.OvationFertility.com.

