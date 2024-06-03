TIDL’s Game-Changing Products Now Rolling Out to 40,000 Stores Across India

LOS ANGELES, June 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — TIDL, the fastest-growing pain relief brand in the United States , is thrilled to announce its monumental launch in India. Through a strategic partnership with Baidyanath, one of India’s most respected health and wellness companies with a 110-year-old legacy, TIDL products are now rolling out to 40,000 stores across India. This extraordinary milestone heralds a new era in pain relief, driven by the company’s unwavering commitment to innovation and excellence.

Virat Kohli, cricket sensation with over 269 million followers on Instagram, the 3rd most followed athlete globally.

Co-founded by global sports icon Conor McGregor, TIDL has rapidly ascended to prominence in the US market, with its cutting-edge products available in 25,000 stores, including major retailers such as Target, Walmart, and CVS. The timing of the India launch couldn’t be more perfect, as Conor McGregor prepares for his highly anticipated fight against Michael Chandler on June 29th in Las Vegas, and cricket legend Virat Kohli takes center stage in the T20 World Cup in New York.

“Launching TIDL in India is an absolute game-changer,” said Conor McGregor. “TIDL isn’t just about easing pain; it’s about revolutionizing recovery. Partnering with Virat Kohli to bring our cutting-edge products to India is a thrill for both of us. The energy, passion, and fighting spirit of the Indian people resonates with my own journey. We’re here to show India what a real, powerful recovery looks like. Get ready, because this is just the beginning—we’re just getting started together!”

Conor McGregor, Co-Founder of TIDL and global sports icon, gearing up for his electrifying fight against Michael Chandler at UFC 303 on June 29th in Las Vegas.

The launch in India marks a significant expansion for TIDL, which has already made a substantial impact in the US market. Shan Umer, Co-Founder of TIDL, emphasized the company’s mission and future aspirations: “At TIDL, our mission is to deliver innovative pain relief solutions that empower individuals to live their best lives. Expanding into India represents a monumental step in our global strategy. Partnering with Virat Kohli, a figure of dedication and passion, aligns perfectly with our brand values.”

Virat Kohli, a cricket legend and TIDL partner, expressed his excitement for the collaboration: “I am incredibly thrilled to join forces with TIDL. As a sportsperson, you learn to adapt to a higher pain threshold. I’ve taught myself to live with it without compromising on my goals. Pain is a constant challenge, hindering the quality of life. TIDL is a game-changer, letting you reclaim the joy of living by changing the way you find relief. I’m delighted to represent this brand as the ambassador. Looking forward to making India pain-free. No Pain, No Limits!”

Prashant Raj, Partner and Director of India for TIDL, highlighted the significance of this launch: “Bringing TIDL to India is a landmark achievement. It solidifies our commitment to enhancing the quality of life for our consumers. TIDL’s solutions are going to change the way Indians understand and deal with pain. Pain is not only vexatious, but it also affects us on a deeper level—our mental health, focus, energy, and most importantly, sleep. Pain restricts our ability to achieve our highest potential. With TIDL, these barriers are broken, and we can get back to doing the things we love—be it fitness, family, or work!”

The expansion into India is a testament to TIDL’s dedication to providing premium pain relief solutions worldwide. Badal Shah, Co-Founder of TIDL, remarked on the company’s growth: “We are excited about TIDL’s journey and our expansion into India. This is a significant milestone for us, and we are grateful for this opportunity as we plan to further expand into Southeast Asian markets over the next two years. We plan to double our doors throughout India by early 2025.” TIDL’s groundbreaking products are meticulously designed to deliver rapid and effective pain relief, enabling athletes and individuals alike to perform at their best. The brand’s expansion into India is poised to transform the pain relief market, providing unparalleled access to premium products that truly make a difference.

About TIDL

TIDL is a leading consumer brand in the pain relief space. The company is committed to developing innovative and effective pain relief solutions that empower individuals to lead active and fulfilling lives. With a presence in 25,000 stores across the US, including major retailers such as Target, Walmart, and CVS, and now rolling out to 40,000 stores across India through a partnership with Baidyanath, TIDL is dedicated to revolutionizing the pain relief industry and improving the quality of life for millions.

