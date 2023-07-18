Colorado-based nonprofit partners with Sunrise Strategic Partners

BROOMFIELD, Colo., July 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Conscious Alliance, the Broomfield, CO-based national hunger relief organization, announces that Sunrise Strategic Partners, a Boulder, CO-based growth equity leader in the food and beverage space, will join its family of annual donors, starting with a meal distribution event this July to support children facing food insecurity as the school year ends. Sunrise will contribute $5,000 toward the event, providing 10,000 meals to local families in need.

“As we actively sought a non-profit partner, we wanted to make a contribution that resulted in actionable change,” said Peter Burns, managing partner at Sunrise. “Conscious Alliance was our first choice due to their track record of results and their history of strong partnerships within the natural products industry,” Burns added.

Founded in 2002, Conscious Alliance has served more than 12 million meals to children and families through its innovative partnerships with artists, food makers, and musicians and festivals. The nonprofit works with more than 70 food brands. It also shares a common relationship with Sunrise: Several former leaders at Justin’s Nut Butters, an early supporter of Conscious Alliance, are now members of the Sunrise team.

“We see ourselves as one big family,” said Justin Levy, executive director at Conscious Alliance. “We can make a real impact when we come together. Our food brand partners make a huge difference in the lives of kids and families. Now, with Sunrise we expand our mission to the world of venture capital, which could transform how we tackle hunger relief.”

Nearly 108 billion pounds of healthy and safe food go to waste every year in the United States. That translates into 130 million meals that could feed the 1 in 10 people who are food insecure. Food makers have an opportunity to change the nature of food waste in the U.S. by donating at code food to Conscious Alliance instead of sending it to the landfill.

In addition to a monetary donation, Sunrise employees will donate 10 hours of their time individually to volunteer at Conscious Alliance’s national distribution center and headquarters in Broomfield, CO, for a total of 100 hours annually. Sunrise leadership will also support capacity building by providing volunteer professional development opportunities to Conscious Alliance.

Sunrise will also integrate Conscious Alliance’s mission into its conversations with potential funding partners, recommending a food donation partnership from the outset. Brands currently in the Sunrise portfolio include Cali’flour Foods, Kill Cliff, Kodiak Cakes, Little Secrets, Maple Hill Creamery, Pact, Grass Fed Foods, and Vital Farms.

“No one deserves to go hungry. As food makers, we have a unique opportunity to fight hunger. We are proud to partner with Conscious Alliance to deliver meals to people in need across the U.S. and we hope more will join us,” said Jeremy Vandevoet, CEO at Little Secrets.

About Conscious Alliance

Founded in 2002, Conscious Alliance is a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit hunger relief organization that unified bands, brands, artists, and fans to collectively support communities in crisis. Over the past 20 years, the organization has evolved from as-grassroots-as-it-gets into one big smooth-operating, joy-spreading machine committed to reducing food waste and ending hunger in underserved communities. Learn more at https://consciousalliance.org.

About Sunrise Strategic Partners

Sunrise Strategic Partners (“Sunrise”) is based in Boulder, Colorado, and provides growth expertise and capital to differentiated and authentic emerging brands in the healthy, active and sustainable living space that resonate with millennials, have a strong proof of concept, and need capital for growth. The Sunrise team is deeply experienced in scaling brands and supports these investments by adding strategic value and guidance on tactical priorities. For more information, visit sunrisestrategicpartners.com



