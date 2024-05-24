HURRICANE, Utah, May 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Utah Prep, AJ Dybantsa, Jr, the top prospect in all of high school basketball and consensus #1 college recruit, today announced he would be attending Utah Prep Academy, in Hurricane, Utah, for his senior year. Anicet “Ace” Dybantsa Sr., AJ’s father, will also be joining Utah Prep’s newly formed administration team at its new campus at the mouth of Zion National Park in southern Utah.

“Our family is really excited to be joining the Utah Prep family. My wife Chelsea and I spent a lot of time exploring the Utah Prep opportunity for our family and what was best for AJ’s further development… and have you experienced Zion National Park?” shared Dybantsa, Sr. “The opportunity to help build a unique basketball ecosystem that will have generational impact on our players and the sport itself ended up being an opportunity we could not pass up.”

Dybantsa, Jr. (AJ) shared, “Utah Prep’s focus on player skill development, strong relationships with collegiate coaches, and their program’s attention to physical, emotional, and spiritual wellness were contributing factors to our final decision. Plus the opportunity to be part of building Utah Prep’s unique basketball culture with my dad is really exciting for me as well.”

Utah Prep’s Coach LJ Yamzon stated that the opportunity to coach and help develop a generational talent like AJ Dybantsa is what every coach dreams of. Having the consensus #1 player in the country will strengthen Utah Prep’s bid this coming season for its first invite to the Chipotle Nationals (formerly Geico Nationals). Yamzon was a key member of the coaching staff that led Nike Elite’s Wasatch Academy to its first Geico invitation in 2019.

Dybantsa, Jr. will be joining Utah Prep’s other nationally ranked players, including Team USA’s FIBA U16 starting point guard JJ Mandaquit and sophomore sensation 4-star Anthony Felesi, as well as sharp shooting John Southwick. Dybantsa, Jr. and Mandaquit were standout teammates on the gold medal winning Team USA.

Quick to give credit to others for his successes, Dybantsa, Jr. expressed gratitude for his ever supportive family and the faith, trust, and time that his previous coaches and teammates have placed in him.

About Utah Prep Academy

Utah Prep Academy is home of Utah’s preeminent high school basketball program. With its campus located in the heart of southern Utah’s idyllic gateway to Zion National Park, this Hurricane, Utah private boarding school was created to prepare tomorrow’s global leaders to honorably serve and lead their families, communities, and nations. Eight of Utah Prep’s current team members have Division 1 basketball scholarship offers, with four team members being selected for the 2023-2024 Grind Session All-Star Game held in Chicago.

For more information visit: UtahPrep.com

About The Grind Session

The Grind Session, OG in its 11th season, is the United States’ longest running, in-season, international high school basketball league. Featuring power house teams such as Dream City Christian, DME Academy, Prolific Prep, and Utah Prep. The Grind Session showcases many of the globe’s top ranked NBA prospects. Ever focused on player development, The Grind Session has helped develop over 60 current NBA players with over 1,5000 and counting alumnus playing or having played D1 basketball. There were 120 Grind Session Alumni in this year’s NCAA Tournament. The Grind Session is an official partner of FIBA.

For more information visit: TheGrindSession.org

FIBA is the international government body of basketball, featuring such events as the FIBA Basketball World Cup and the Olympic Basketball Tournament.

For more information visit: FIBA.Basketball

*Media and content distribution services provided by ESG News and CommPro Worldwide

CONTACTS:

Partnership Inquiries

Matt Bird

CommPro Worldwide

646.401.4499

[email protected]

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/25b43c5e-3160-4ac0-9323-d2645ca220b2