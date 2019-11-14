Democratic lawmakers tried their hand at reality television with mixed results on Wednesday as they presented arguments to the American public for the impeachment of a former star of the genre, Donald Trump.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Love him or hate him, voters say impeachment hearings will not change their views on Trump - November 13, 2019
- Consequential, but dull: Trump impeachment hearings begin without a bang - November 13, 2019
- Dolphins, Lions planning to attend Kaepernick’s NFL audition - November 13, 2019