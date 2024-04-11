Conservative activist Leonard Leo has been subpoenaed by the Senate Judiciary Committee related to an investigation into Supreme Court ethics in what he calls a “politically motivated” move that he will not abide by.
“Today, I received an unlawful and politically motivated subpoena from Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Dick Durbin,” Leo said in a statement on Thursday.
“I am not capitulating to his lawless support of Senator Sheldon Whitehouse
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- New York budget sees another delay over housing proposal negotiations - April 11, 2024
- House Republicans turn up heat on Biden to broker ‘expedient release’ of Hamas hostages, support Israel - April 11, 2024
- Fox News Politics: Any time, any place - April 11, 2024