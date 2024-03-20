“F*** you Mayor Adams!”
Those are the defiant words of conservative artist and activist Scott LoBaido seconds before he was driven away in a police van after being cuffed for protesting new pizza-making rules in New York City.
Seconds earlier, LoBaido had hurled several pizza slices over a fence and into the grounds of New York City Hall to protest the new environmental rules which will require wood and coal-fired stoves to cut carbon emissions by 75%.
The ma
