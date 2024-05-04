FIRST ON FOX: The conservative, “woke-free” beer company that launched last year hoping to rival Bud Light will host an event Tuesday at a University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill fraternity house to celebrate the actions of the students who defended the American flag from anti-Israel protesters on campus earlier this week.
Dubbed the “Frat Boy Summer Kickoff,” the event will be held at the Kappa Alpha Order fraternity house and will be h
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Conservative beer brand plans ‘Frat Boy Summer’ event celebrating college students who defended American flag - May 4, 2024
- ‘Stop the invasion’: Migrant flights in battleground state ignite bipartisan backlash from lawmakers - May 4, 2024
- Former Trump official announces major ‘Deport Them All’ border initiative amid bid to flip crucial Senate seat - May 4, 2024