British Prime Minister Rish Sunak apologized Friday after he left D-Day commemorations in Normandy, France, early and went on TV for an interview.
The move sparked backlash at home and appeared to be yet another setback for Sunak’s Conservative Party, which is down in opinion polls against Keir Starmer’s Labour Party.
“On reflection, it was a mistake not to stay longer, and I’ve apologized for that, but I also don’t think it’s right to be pol
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Clarence Thomas formally reports 2019 trips paid by friend and GOP donor Harlan Crow - June 7, 2024
- Conservative British PM faces backlash after skipping D-Day event and going on TV - June 7, 2024
- Trump touts Silicon Valley support, says tech leaders can’t relate to ‘low IQ’ Biden: ‘I have a high IQ’ - June 7, 2024