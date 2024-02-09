A conservative firebrand has officially filed to run for the Montana Senate in the heated contest to unseat Democrat Sen. Jon Tester.
Rep. Matt Rosendale, R-Mont., made the long awaited announcement Friday on X, formerly known as Twitter.
“We’ve made great accomplishments in the House, only to see them die at the hands of Mitch McConnell and Chuck Schumer in the Senate,” he wrote in a post.
Rosendale’s bid stirs up the state’s Republican primary r
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- DC jury orders conservative commentator to pay $1M for defaming climate scientist - February 9, 2024
- Popular GOP governor announces endorsement in key battleground Senate race: ‘Accomplishes missions’ - February 9, 2024
- MD Gov. Moore commits to using data-driven policies to fight poverty, enhance accountability - February 9, 2024