FIRST ON FOX: Conservative groups are launching the crucial swing state of Pennsylvania’s largest ever vote-by-mail program with a massive multimillion-dollar investment aimed at turning out conservative voters on more than just Election Day.

The effort is being led by three conservative PACs — the Republican State Leadership Committee (RSLC) PAC, the Keystone Renewal PAC and The Sentinel Action Fund — and will be backed by a “historic” eight-figure i

[Read Full story at source]