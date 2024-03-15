Conservatives on social media blasted the Biden administration this week after a Haitian migrant was accused of raping a 15-year-old girl at a location used to house migrants.

Authorities in Rockland, Massachusetts arrested 26-year-old Cory Alvarez, a Haitian national, on one count of aggravated rape of a child after he allegedly assaulted a 15-year-old disabled girl at a Comfort Inn used to house migrants.

Multiple sources told Fox News that Alvarez came to the U.S. in J

[Read Full story at source]