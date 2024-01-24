President Joe Biden was slammed by conservatives on social media and called an “election denier” after he referred to Terry McAuliffe, who lost the Virginia gubernatorial election to the current GOP governor Glenn Youngkin, as the commonwealth’s “real” governor.
“Hello, Virginia, and the real governor, Terry McAuliffe,” Biden told a crowd in Virginia on Tuesday night in an event with VP Kamala Harris discussing abortion access
