President Biden is coming under fire from conservatives for posts he posted as a presidential candidate in 2020, when he condemned then-President Trump for bombing Iran without congressional approval in light of Thursday’s bombing of Yemen by the Biden administration.
“Let’s be clear: Donald Trump does not have the authority to take us into war with Iran without Congressional approval,” Biden posted in January 2020 after Trump launched a strike that kill
