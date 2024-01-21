Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis dropped out of the 2024 presidential race Sunday and endorsed former President Donald Trump in the race, sparking applause from some social media commenters.
“If there was anything I could do to produce a favorable outcome, more campaign stops, more interviews, I would do it. But I can’t ask our supporters to volunteer their time and donate their resources if we don’t have a clear path to victory. Accordingly, I am today suspendin
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Trump ‘very honored’ by DeSantis endorsement after Florida governor suspends presidential run - January 21, 2024
- Conservatives celebrate DeSantis dropping out and endorsing Trump: ‘Uniting the GOP’ - January 21, 2024
- Trump talks 2024 with Bret Baier, says Biden is ‘very dangerous’ and ‘can’t put two sentences together’ - January 21, 2024