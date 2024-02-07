FIRST ON FOX: House conservatives are exploring ways to send aid to Israel while cutting spending elsewhere after they voted down a “clean” bill to fund the Middle Eastern ally on Tuesday night.
Rep. Andy Biggs, R-Ariz., is introducing a bill that would give $17.6 billion in military and security assistance to the U.S.’s top Middle East ally, while also pulling back $22 billion aimed toward the Department of Commerce Nonrecurring Expenses Fund.
It co
