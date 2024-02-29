Republicans on social media are rallying behind an Amish farmer in Pennsylvania who suffered a police raid last month for selling milk in violation of government regulations.
Amos Miller argues that he sells his products only to his “private membership association” and not to the public, exempting him from government regulations. However, the state’s agriculture department alleges that his products have been connected to E. coli outbreaks in two other states.
T
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Michigan primaries show weak spot for Biden, deliver yet another Trump win over Haley - February 29, 2024
- Republicans sound alarm on migrant surge’s threat to hospitals in ‘sanctuary’ cities - February 29, 2024
- Conservatives rally behind Pennsylvania Amish farmer who suffered police raid over milk sales - February 29, 2024