Conservatives take decisive lead in Greek European vote

Greece’s opposition New Democracy party took a commanding lead over the ruling leftist Syriza in European Parliament elections on Sunday, early results showed, in a blow to Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras who is facing general elections this year.
