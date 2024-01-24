Reactions quickly started pouring in on social media following former President Trump’s victory over former United Nations ambassador Nikki Haley in the New Hampshire primary, including from the Biden campaign and Trump supporters calling on Haley to drop out.
“Congratulations to President Trump on his decisive victory tonight in America’s first-in-the-nation primary!” GOP House Speaker Mike Johnson said in a statement. “Our House Republican leaders and a major
