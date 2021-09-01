Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Conservice Acquires Goby, the ESG Platform

Conservice Acquires Goby, the ESG Platform

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

Utility management leader announces new Sustainability Solutions offering

LOGAN, Utah, Sept. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Conservice, the leading utility management platform for the property management industry, announced today that it has acquired Goby, a leading ESG Platform serving the commercial real estate and fund management industries. The acquisition will further enable Conservice clients to reduce their environmental impact, achieve their sustainability goals, and increase their return on investment.

“The addition of Goby will enable Conservice to offer our clients a comprehensive ESG solution, from data capture, which is where we already excel, to analysis and disclosure,” said Scott Hardy, CEO of Conservice. “Our new Sustainability Solutions offering will empower clients to create effective strategies and plans, measure outcomes, and report progress to stakeholders. I am thrilled to share this announcement with our current and prospective clients. The synergy of both solutions is a powerful combination the market has been waiting for.”

Goby’s mission is to create the world’s leading environmental, social and governance (ESG) data management and reporting platform. ESG metrics are used as an indicator to assess a company’s behavior and policies used to promote responsible action. It presents significant value creation opportunities to organizations and their stakeholders. The Goby platform empowers real estate owners and managers to evaluate each element of their ESG impact and provides transparency through a full spectrum of corporate social responsibility reporting capabilities.

“We’re thrilled to join the Conservice family and propel our joint mission of ESG excellence through their expansive client base. The criticality of ESG has intensified with investor and stakeholder demands increasing in the past 18 months. Goby’s platform identifies opportunities, measures environmental impact, and drives operational expense reduction. We are proud to make ESG approachable,” said Ryan Nelson, Goby’s CEO.

With the announcement of this accretive acquisition, Marc Treitler has been named President, Conservice Sustainability Solutions, in addition to his current role as Conservice’s General Counsel.

“Marc is an industry leader who understands our clients’ needs inside and out,” Hardy said. “He is the right person to lead the industry movement towards a more sustainable future.”

About Conservice

As the Utility Experts®, Conservice partners with real estate owners and managers to optimize their cash flow and conserve resources through Conservice’s software-enabled utility management platform. Conservice is the largest provider in North America, serving more than five million service locations and paying more than $12 billion in utility bills. Service locations include multifamily housing, student housing, single-family rentals, commercial properties, and more. Conservice’s proprietary software and more than 2,500 Utility Experts® ensure regulatory compliance and deliver industry-leading customer satisfaction.

www.conservice.com

About Goby

Goby provides the industry’s most comprehensive, intelligent, and intuitive platform for ESG management. It helps organizations execute ESG initiatives that attract and retain investors, and accelerate sustainable and responsible growth, while mitigating enterprise risk.

Today, Goby’s data coverage exceeds $330 billion in assets under management (AUM) across hundreds of the world’s leading organizations. Goby has been recognized by the US EPA as a 2021 ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year, Sustained Excellence for the sixth consecutive year, and a Partner of the Year since 2012. It is a GRESB Partner, a Fitwel Champion, a ULI Strategic Partner, and a LEED Proven Provider.

www.gobyinc.com

Media

For media inquiries, please contact [email protected]

This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.