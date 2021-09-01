Conservice Acquires Goby, the ESG Platform

Utility management leader announces new Sustainability Solutions offering

LOGAN, Utah, Sept. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Conservice, the leading utility management platform for the property management industry, announced today that it has acquired Goby, a leading ESG Platform serving the commercial real estate and fund management industries. The acquisition will further enable Conservice clients to reduce their environmental impact, achieve their sustainability goals, and increase their return on investment.

“The addition of Goby will enable Conservice to offer our clients a comprehensive ESG solution, from data capture, which is where we already excel, to analysis and disclosure,” said Scott Hardy, CEO of Conservice. “Our new Sustainability Solutions offering will empower clients to create effective strategies and plans, measure outcomes, and report progress to stakeholders. I am thrilled to share this announcement with our current and prospective clients. The synergy of both solutions is a powerful combination the market has been waiting for.”

Goby’s mission is to create the world’s leading environmental, social and governance (ESG) data management and reporting platform. ESG metrics are used as an indicator to assess a company’s behavior and policies used to promote responsible action. It presents significant value creation opportunities to organizations and their stakeholders. The Goby platform empowers real estate owners and managers to evaluate each element of their ESG impact and provides transparency through a full spectrum of corporate social responsibility reporting capabilities.

“We’re thrilled to join the Conservice family and propel our joint mission of ESG excellence through their expansive client base. The criticality of ESG has intensified with investor and stakeholder demands increasing in the past 18 months. Goby’s platform identifies opportunities, measures environmental impact, and drives operational expense reduction. We are proud to make ESG approachable,” said Ryan Nelson, Goby’s CEO.

With the announcement of this accretive acquisition, Marc Treitler has been named President, Conservice Sustainability Solutions, in addition to his current role as Conservice’s General Counsel.

“Marc is an industry leader who understands our clients’ needs inside and out,” Hardy said. “He is the right person to lead the industry movement towards a more sustainable future.”

About Conservice

As the Utility Experts®, Conservice partners with real estate owners and managers to optimize their cash flow and conserve resources through Conservice’s software-enabled utility management platform. Conservice is the largest provider in North America, serving more than five million service locations and paying more than $12 billion in utility bills. Service locations include multifamily housing, student housing, single-family rentals, commercial properties, and more. Conservice’s proprietary software and more than 2,500 Utility Experts® ensure regulatory compliance and deliver industry-leading customer satisfaction.

About Goby

Goby provides the industry’s most comprehensive, intelligent, and intuitive platform for ESG management. It helps organizations execute ESG initiatives that attract and retain investors, and accelerate sustainable and responsible growth, while mitigating enterprise risk.

Today, Goby’s data coverage exceeds $330 billion in assets under management (AUM) across hundreds of the world’s leading organizations. Goby has been recognized by the US EPA as a 2021 ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year, Sustained Excellence for the sixth consecutive year, and a Partner of the Year since 2012. It is a GRESB Partner, a Fitwel Champion, a ULI Strategic Partner, and a LEED Proven Provider.

