Charleston, SC, March 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — In his latest book, author Frank Ruppert examines the opposition between Christianity and Marxism. Born in 1933, he entered a Roman Catholic seminary in Baltimore, Maryland at the age of twenty, and by the age of twenty-five, while earning a licentiate in theology at the Gregorian University in Rome, he was ordained a priest for the Archdiocese of Washington, DC. Ten years later, he, along with forty other Washington priests, took public issue with both Pope Paul VI’s encyclical “Humanae Vitae,” and its attack upon the rights of conscience. His opposition ultimately led him to abandon the priesthood – yet he still marvels at the sublime and irreplaceable beauty as well as the agonizing problems of Catholicism and Christianity – a paradox he explores through the work of German geniuses, such as Kant, Schelling, Novalis and, especially, Franz Schubert.

In The Journey, Ruppert analyzes the metaphysical foundations of Western civilization and suggests that the art of Schubert is a form of liturgy for their enrichment. The illuminating ethic that he finds is one of a post-Kantian synthesis, crowning the dialectical reach for transcendence. Instead of evoking war, opposites can lead towards apotheosis. Rather than embracing “woke” and other brands of Marxism, with their dreary understanding of life, embracing life with its occasional transcendental beauty and harrowing winter’s journey can lead to a higher consciousness and a better world. For those hungry for life, both here and in the hereafter, The Journey awaits.

The Journey is available for purchase on Amazon.com and BarnesandNoble.com.

About the Author:

Frank Ruppert is the author of Franz Schubert and the Rose Cross Mystery, Beyond Opposites, and Franz Schubert and the Mysterium Magnum. He was ordained a priest by the Archdiocese of Washington, D.C. in 1958. In 1968, he left the priesthood in protest again the encyclical “Humanae Vitae” and its stance on birth control. Today, his writings focus upon the intersection of philosophy, theology, art, and civilization

