Console and Handheld Gaming Software Markets, 2016-2024 – Global Strategic Business Report 2017

Dublin, Nov. 21, 2017 — The "Console and Handheld Gaming Software – Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.
This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Console and Handheld Gaming Software in US$ Million by the following Segments:
- Console Gaming Software
- Handheld Gaming Software
The report profiles 91 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- Activision Blizzard, Inc.
- Activision Publishing, Inc.
- Arkane Studios SASU
- Atlus Co., Ltd.
- Bethesda Game Studios
- Capcom Co., Ltd.
- CD Projekt S.A.
- ConcernedApe
- Crystal Dynamics, Inc.
- Electronic Arts, Inc.
- Giant Sparrow
- Guerrilla B.V.
- HAL Laboratory, Inc.
- Housemarque Oy
- ID Software LLC
- Infinite Fall
- Kojima Productions Co., Ltd.
- Koei Tecmo Holdings Co., Ltd.
- Mercury Steam Entertainment S.L.
- Microsoft Corporation
- Microsoft Studios
- NetherRealm Studios
- Next Level Games Inc.
- Nintendo Co. Ltd.
- Playground Games
- Respawn Entertainment, LLC
- Sony Interactive Entertainment LLC
- Square Enix Holdings Co. Ltd.
- Ubi Soft Entertainment S.A
Key Topics Covered:
1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
- Console Gaming Still Remains One Among the Most Popular Gaming Platforms
- Hardcore Gamers: The Prime Customer Target for Console Gaming
- The Battle Between PC Gaming and Console Gaming Intensifies
- As the Average Gamer Get Older, Strategy Console Games Grow in Popularity
- Console Game Giants Look to Tap into the Casual Gaming Boom
- Console Vendors Attempt to Enable Cross- Console & Cross- Platform Multiplayer Game Playability
- Console Gaming to Receive a Boost from the Ingress of Virtual Reality Technology
- Non-Gaming Feature Innovation in Consoles Expands the Audience Base to Non-Gamers, Casual Gamers & Women
- Interest Surrounding the Use of Game Consoles for Rehabilitation Grows
- Continuous Innovations in 8th Generation Consoles to Spur Opportunities for Growth in the Market
- Nintendo: The First Company to Innovate the Handheld Console
- Wii Targets a Broader Demographic
- Portable Switch Targets Casual Players
- Nintendo Harnesses 3D Technology
- High-End Graphics, Powerful Hardware and Multimedia Capabilities Differentiates PlayStation and Catapults Sony as the Market Leader in the Consoles Market
- PlayStation 2 Capitalizes on Backward Compatibility
- PlayStation 4 Targets Hardcore Gamers with Superior Graphical Capabilities
- Microsoft a Behemoth in the Console Market & the Next Door Rival for Sony
- Xbox Live and Kinect Set Apart Xbox 360
- Microsoft Xbox One Positioned as a Mass Device to Attract Non-Gamers
- Competition
- Sony: The Undisputed Leader of the Console Games Market
- How Real is the Threat of Mobile Gaming?
- Although a Key Factor Responsible for Intensifying the Competitive Heat, Mobile Gaming is Not a True Replacement for Console Games
- Piracy in the Console Games Market: A Review
- Rising Game Development Costs Jeopardizes Developers’ Profitability
2. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
- Gaming Software: An Introduction
- Evolution of Video Games – A Brief Overview
- Steps in Video Game Development
- Value Chain in the Video Games Industry
- Genres of Console and Handheld Games
3. PRODUCT INTRODUCTIONS/INNOVATIONS
- Sumo Digital to Launch Crackdown 3 Console Game
- Electronic Arts to Launch Crackdown 3 Console Game
- Nintendo Launches Handheld Games
- Guerrilla to Launch Horizon Zero Dawn: The Frozen Wilds
- Codemasters Introduces DiRT 4 Console and PC Game
- Bandai Namco Launches Tekken 7 for Consoles
- Codemasters and Koch Media Unveils Micro Machines World Series Game
- Sega Unveils Hatsune Miku: Project Diva Future Tone
- Arc System Works and Aksys Games Unveil Guilty Gear Xrd REV 2
- Saber Interactive Unveils NBA Playgrounds
- Rain Games and SOEDESCO Launch New Action Puzzle Game
- Sword Twin Studios Unveils 2D Action Platformer
- NIS America Launches Danganronpa 1 – 2 Reload
- Videocult Launches Rain World on PS4 and PC
- WB Games and TT Games Unveil LEGO Worlds
- Square Enix Launches I Am Setsuna Gaming Title
- Bandai Namco Unveils Digimon Game
- The Behemoth Unveils Pit People Game
- Square Enix Unveils Nier: Automata
- Microids and Artefacts Studio Introduce Moto Racer 4
- Sony Unveils PlayStation 4 Fate/Extella Edition
- Molasses and Curve Launch The Flame in the Flood Game
- Razer Takes Over OUYA
- Ubisoft Launches Far Cry Primal
4. FOCUS ON SELECT GLOBAL PLAYERS
5. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Total Companies Profiled: 91 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 104)
- The United States (51)
- Canada (5)
- Japan (14)
- Europe (31)
- France (6)
- Germany (1)
- The United Kingdom (7)
- Italy (2)
- Spain (1)
- Rest of Europe (14)
- Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (3)
