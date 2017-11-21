Console and Handheld Gaming Software Markets, 2016-2024 – Global Strategic Business Report 2017

Dublin, Nov. 21, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The “Console and Handheld Gaming Software – Global Strategic Business Report” report has been added to Research and Markets’ offering.

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.

This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Console and Handheld Gaming Software in US$ Million by the following Segments:

Console Gaming Software

Handheld Gaming Software

The report profiles 91 companies including many key and niche players such as:

Key Topics Covered:

1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

Console Gaming Still Remains One Among the Most Popular Gaming Platforms

Hardcore Gamers: The Prime Customer Target for Console Gaming

The Battle Between PC Gaming and Console Gaming Intensifies

As the Average Gamer Get Older, Strategy Console Games Grow in Popularity

Console Game Giants Look to Tap into the Casual Gaming Boom

Console Vendors Attempt to Enable Cross- Console & Cross- Platform Multiplayer Game Playability

Console Gaming to Receive a Boost from the Ingress of Virtual Reality Technology

Non-Gaming Feature Innovation in Consoles Expands the Audience Base to Non-Gamers, Casual Gamers & Women

Interest Surrounding the Use of Game Consoles for Rehabilitation Grows

Continuous Innovations in 8th Generation Consoles to Spur Opportunities for Growth in the Market

Nintendo: The First Company to Innovate the Handheld Console

Wii Targets a Broader Demographic

Portable Switch Targets Casual Players

Nintendo Harnesses 3D Technology

High-End Graphics, Powerful Hardware and Multimedia Capabilities Differentiates PlayStation and Catapults Sony as the Market Leader in the Consoles Market

PlayStation 2 Capitalizes on Backward Compatibility

PlayStation 4 Targets Hardcore Gamers with Superior Graphical Capabilities

Microsoft a Behemoth in the Console Market & the Next Door Rival for Sony

Xbox Live and Kinect Set Apart Xbox 360

Microsoft Xbox One Positioned as a Mass Device to Attract Non-Gamers

Competition

Sony: The Undisputed Leader of the Console Games Market

How Real is the Threat of Mobile Gaming?

Although a Key Factor Responsible for Intensifying the Competitive Heat, Mobile Gaming is Not a True Replacement for Console Games

Piracy in the Console Games Market: A Review

Rising Game Development Costs Jeopardizes Developers’ Profitability

2. PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Gaming Software: An Introduction

Evolution of Video Games – A Brief Overview

Steps in Video Game Development

Value Chain in the Video Games Industry

Genres of Console and Handheld Games

3. PRODUCT INTRODUCTIONS/INNOVATIONS

Sumo Digital to Launch Crackdown 3 Console Game

Electronic Arts to Launch Crackdown 3 Console Game

Nintendo Launches Handheld Games

Guerrilla to Launch Horizon Zero Dawn: The Frozen Wilds

Codemasters Introduces DiRT 4 Console and PC Game

Bandai Namco Launches Tekken 7 for Consoles

Codemasters and Koch Media Unveils Micro Machines World Series Game

Sega Unveils Hatsune Miku: Project Diva Future Tone

Arc System Works and Aksys Games Unveil Guilty Gear Xrd REV 2

Saber Interactive Unveils NBA Playgrounds

Rain Games and SOEDESCO Launch New Action Puzzle Game

Sword Twin Studios Unveils 2D Action Platformer

NIS America Launches Danganronpa 1 – 2 Reload

Videocult Launches Rain World on PS4 and PC

WB Games and TT Games Unveil LEGO Worlds

Square Enix Launches I Am Setsuna Gaming Title

Bandai Namco Unveils Digimon Game

The Behemoth Unveils Pit People Game

Square Enix Unveils Nier: Automata

Microids and Artefacts Studio Introduce Moto Racer 4

Sony Unveils PlayStation 4 Fate/Extella Edition

Molasses and Curve Launch The Flame in the Flood Game

Razer Takes Over OUYA

Ubisoft Launches Far Cry Primal

4. FOCUS ON SELECT GLOBAL PLAYERS

5. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Total Companies Profiled: 91 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 104)

The United States (51)

Canada (5)

Japan (14)

Europe (31) France (6) Germany (1) The United Kingdom (7) Italy (2) Spain (1) Rest of Europe (14)

Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (3)

