Consolidated Communications Launches TV Service in Ancram and Austerlitz, New York, over New Fiber-to-the-Premises Network

Company launches residential and small business triple-play, broadband services

AUSTERLITZ, N.Y., Aug. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Consolidated Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: CNSL) today announced the launch of TV service in its Ancram and Austerlitz, New York, service areas over its new Fiber-to-the-Premises 1 Gig network. This expansion is in addition to the Company’s recent launch of TV service in Ghent, New York, another municipality located in Columbia County, southeastern New York.

“We’re delivering an incredible TV experience to more of our New York service area customers using superior 1 Gig broadband network technology,” said Rob Koester, vice president of consumer product management at Consolidated Communications. “Our fiber network and these broadband services have the potential to enhance the quality of our customers’ lives and enrich their enjoyment through expanded programming.”

With a variety of triple-play packages and options, customers will have access to the most popular national and local channels along with regional sports networks. Customers also will be able to watch and record their favorite TV shows in crystal-clear HD on a Whole-home DVR (WDVR), which is included in all TV packages. WDVR gives viewers a common storage device inside their homes that records and plays back programming from any place in the residence. Residents and businesses can order Consolidated Communications’ TV service by calling 1.844.YOUR.CCI (844.968.7224).

Fiber Internet services offer significantly faster, highly reliable broadband connectivity that gives customers symmetrical speeds and the ability to connect multiple devices without sacrificing speed. Fiber also supports gaming and uploading photos with virtually no buffering or waiting. It also allows people to work from home using a reliable connection that supports remote access and video conferencing, to create and upload high-bandwidth content and to take advantage of smart-home devices.

Consolidated recently launched 1 Gig Internet speeds in its New York service areas. Upgraded homes and businesses are now able to get speeds two to three times faster than what was previously available. Customers can check to see if Consolidated Communications broadband services are available in their area by visiting the Company’s web site.

About Consolidated Communications
Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CNSL) is a leading broadband and business communications provider serving consumers, businesses, and wireless and wireline carriers across rural and metro communities and a 23-state service area. Leveraging an advanced fiber network spanning 37,000 fiber route miles, Consolidated Communications offers a wide range of communications solutions, including: high-speed Internet, data, phone, security, managed services, cloud services and wholesale, carrier solutions. From our first connection 125 years ago, Consolidated is dedicated to turning technology into solutions, connecting people and enriching how they work and live. Visit www.consolidated.com for more information.

Media Contacts:
Kate Rankin
[email protected]
207-535-4122

Jennifer Spaude
[email protected]
507-386-3765

