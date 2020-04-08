Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Consolidated Communications to Hold Virtual Shareholder Meeting

Consolidated Communications to Hold Virtual Shareholder Meeting

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

MATTOON, Ill., April 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ: CNSL) will host its 2020 annual meeting of stockholders virtually in light of public health concerns regarding the COVID-19 outbreak and to support the health and well-being of meeting participants.

The meeting will be held in a virtual only format on April 27, 2020 at 9 a.m. CT. Stockholders will not be able to attend the meeting in person.

Stockholders at the close of business on the record date, February 27, 2020, are entitled to attend the annual meeting.  To be admitted to the annual meeting, go to www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/CNSL2020, and enter the control number found on your proxy card, voting instruction form or notice you previously received. Closed captioning will be provided for the duration of the virtual meeting.

The proxy card included with the proxy materials previously distributed will not be updated to reflect the change in location and may continue to be used to vote your shares in connection with the annual meeting.

Whether or not you plan to attend the annual meeting, we urge you to vote and submit your proxy in advance of the annual meeting by one of the methods described in the proxy materials for the annual meeting.

About Consolidated Communications
Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CNSL) is a leading broadband and business communications provider serving consumers, businesses, and wireless and wireline carriers across rural and metro communities and a 23-state service area. Leveraging an advanced fiber network spanning 37,500 fiber route miles, Consolidated Communications is a top-10 fiber provider in the U.S. offering a wide range of communications solutions, including: high-speed Internet, data, phone, security, managed services, cloud services and wholesale, carrier solutions. From our first connection 125 years ago, Consolidated is dedicated to turning technology into solutions, connecting people and enriching how they work and live. Visit www.consolidated.com for more information.

Contact
Jennifer Spaude, Consolidated Communications
507-386-3765, [email protected]

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.