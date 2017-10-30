Consolidated Communications to Present at the 2017 Wells Fargo Media & Telecom Conference

MATTOON, Ill., Oct. 30, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq:CNSL) today announced Bob Udell, president and chief executive officer, and Steve Childers, chief financial officer, will present at the Wells Fargo Media & Telecom Conference on Wednesday, Nov. 8 at 10:30 a.m. ET in New York.

A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available on the Company’s investor relations website at http://ir.consolidated.com.

About Consolidated Communications

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) is a leading broadband and business communications provider serving consumers, businesses of all sizes, and wireless companies and carriers, across a 24-state service area. Leveraging its advanced fiber optic network spanning more than 36,000 fiber route miles, Consolidated Communications offers a wide range of communications solutions, including: data, voice, video, managed services, cloud computing and wireless backhaul. Headquartered in Mattoon, Ill., Consolidated Communications has been providing services in many of its markets for more than a century.

