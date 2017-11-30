Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for SeaWorld Entertainment, Marriott International, Citigroup, Delek US, Jones Energy, and Tractor Supply — Fundamental Analysis, Key Performance Indications

NEW YORK, Nov. 30, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — In new independent research reports released early this morning, Market Source Research released its latest key findings for all current investors, traders, and shareholders of SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS), Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR), Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C), Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK), Jones Energy, Inc. (NYSE:JONE), and Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO), including updated fundamental summaries, consolidated fiscal reporting, and fully-qualified certified analyst research.

SEAWORLD ENTERTAINMENT, INC. (SEAS) REPORT OVERVIEW

SeaWorld Entertainment’s Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2017 vs September 30th, 2016, SeaWorld Entertainment reported revenue of $437.71MM vs $485.32MM (down 9.81%) and basic earnings per share $0.64 vs $0.77 (down 16.88%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2016 vs December 31st, 2015, SeaWorld Entertainment reported revenue of $1,344.29MM vs $1,371.00MM (down 1.95%) and basic earnings per share -$0.15 vs $0.57. SeaWorld Entertainment is expected to report earnings on February 27th, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2017. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was -$0.14. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $0.29 and is expected to report on February 27th, 2018.

MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL (MAR) REPORT OVERVIEW

Marriott International’s Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2017 vs September 30th, 2016, Marriott International reported revenue of $5,663.00MM vs $3,942.00MM (up 43.66%) and basic earnings per share $1.05 vs $0.26 (up 303.85%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2016 vs December 31st, 2015, Marriott International reported revenue of $17,072.00MM vs $14,486.00MM (up 17.85%) and basic earnings per share $2.68 vs $3.22 (down 16.77%). Marriott International is expected to report earnings on February 21st, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2017. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.85. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $4.79 and is expected to report on February 21st, 2018.

CITIGROUP INC. (C) REPORT OVERVIEW

Citigroup’s Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2017 vs September 30th, 2016, Citigroup reported interest income of $15,821.00MM vs $14,653.00MM (up 7.97%) and basic earnings per share $1.42 vs $1.24 (up 14.52%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2016 vs December 31st, 2015, Citigroup reported interest income of $57,615.00MM vs $58,551.00MM (down 1.60%) and basic earnings per share $4.72 vs $5.41 (down 12.75%). Citigroup is expected to report earnings on January 17th, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2017. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.14. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $5.95 and is expected to report on January 17th, 2018.

DELEK US HOLDINGS, INC. (DK) REPORT OVERVIEW

Delek US’s Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended March 31st, 2017 vs March 31st, 2016, Delek US reported revenue of $1,182.20MM vs $886.10MM (up 33.42%) and basic earnings per share $0.18 vs -$0.47. For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2016 vs December 31st, 2015, Delek US reported revenue of $4,197.90MM vs $4,782.00MM (down 12.21%) and basic earnings per share -$2.49 vs $0.32. Delek US is expected to report earnings on February 26th, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2017. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was -$0.44. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $1.56 and is expected to report on February 26th, 2018.

JONES ENERGY, INC. (JONE) REPORT OVERVIEW

Jones Energy’s Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2017 vs September 30th, 2016, Jones Energy reported revenue of $44.20MM vs $33.35MM (up 32.53%) and basic earnings per share -$0.91 vs -$0.24. For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2016 vs December 31st, 2015, Jones Energy reported revenue of $127.85MM vs $197.40MM (down 35.23%) and basic earnings per share -$1.04 vs -$0.08. Jones Energy is expected to report earnings on March 14th, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2017. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was -$0.09. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is -$0.85 and is expected to report on March 14th, 2018.

TRACTOR SUPPLY COMPANY (TSCO) REPORT OVERVIEW

Tractor Supply’s Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2017 vs September 30th, 2016, Tractor Supply reported revenue of $1,721.70MM vs $1,542.71MM (up 11.60%) and basic earnings per share $0.73 vs $0.67 (up 8.96%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2016 vs December 31st, 2015, Tractor Supply reported revenue of $6,779.58MM vs $6,226.51MM (up 8.88%) and basic earnings per share $3.29 vs $3.03 (up 8.58%). Tractor Supply is expected to report earnings on February 7th, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2017. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.94. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $3.53 and is expected to report on February 7th, 2018.

