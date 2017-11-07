Breaking News
Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Take-Two, CME Group, Intuit, Henry Schein, VeriSign, and Regeneron – Fundamental Analysis, Key Performance Indications

Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 10 mins ago

NEW YORK, Nov. 07, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — In new independent research reports released early this morning, Fundamental Markets released its latest key findings for all current investors, traders, and shareholders of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO), CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME), Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU), Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC), VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN), and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) including updated fundamental summaries, consolidated fiscal reporting, and fully-qualified certified analyst research.

The new research reports from Fundamental Markets, available for free download at the links above, examine Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO), CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME), Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU), Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC), VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN), and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) on a fundamental level and outlines the overall demand for their products and services in addition to an in-depth review of the business strategy, management discussion, and overall direction going forward. Several excerpts from the recently released reports are available to today’s readers below.

—————————————–

Important Notice: the following excerpts are not designed to be standalone summaries and as such, important information may be missing from these samples. All information in this release was accessed November 6, 2017. Please download the entire research report, free of charge, to ensure you are reading all relevant material information. All amounts in millions (except per share amounts).

—————————————–

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC. (TTWO) REPORT OVERVIEW

Take-Two’s Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended June 30, 2017 vs June 30, 2016, Take-Two reported revenue of $418.2 vs $311.6 (up 34.2%), diluted earnings per share $0.56 vs -$0.46. For the twelve months ended March 31, 2017 vs March 31, 2016, Take-Two reported revenue of $1,779.7 vs $1,413.7 (up 25.9%), diluted earnings per share $0.72 vs -$0.10. Take-Two is expected to report earnings on 11/07/2017. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending September 2017. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.54. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.35.

—————————————–

CME GROUP INC. (CME) REPORT OVERVIEW

CME Group’s Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30, 2017 vs September 30, 2016, CME Group reported revenue of $756.2 vs $704.2 (up 7.4%), diluted earnings per share $0.91 vs $1.39 (down 34.5%). For the twelve months ended December 31, 2016 vs December 31, 2015, CME Group reported revenue of $3,595.2 vs $3,326.8 (up 8.1%), diluted earnings per share $4.53 vs $3.69 (up 22.8%).

—————————————–

INTUIT INC. (INTU) REPORT OVERVIEW

Intuit’s Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended April 30, 2017 vs April 30, 2016, Intuit reported revenue of $2,541 vs $2,304 (up 10.3%), diluted earnings per share $3.70 vs $3.94 (down 6.1%), and dividends per share $0.34 vs $0.30 (up 13.3%). For the twelve months ended July 31, 2017 vs July 31, 2016, Intuit reported revenue of $5,177 vs $4,694 (up 10.3%), diluted earnings per share $3.72 vs $3.69 (up 0.8%), and dividends per share $1.36 vs $1.20 (up 13.3%). Intuit is expected to report earnings on 11/20/2017. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending October 2017. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 8 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is -$0.19. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was -$0.11.

—————————————–

HENRY SCHEIN, INC. (HSIC) REPORT OVERVIEW

Henry Schein’s Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended July 1, 2017 vs June 25, 2016, Henry Schein reported revenue of $3,059.5 vs $2,872.6 (up 6.5%), diluted earnings per share $1.71 vs $1.46 (up 17.1%). For the twelve months ended December 31, 2016 vs December 26, 2015, Henry Schein reported revenue of $11,571.7 vs $10,629.7 (up 8.9%), diluted earnings per share $6.19 vs $5.69 (up 8.8%).

—————————————–

VERISIGN, INC. (VRSN) REPORT OVERVIEW

VeriSign’s Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30, 2017 vs September 30, 2016, VeriSign reported revenue of $292.4 vs $287.6 (up 1.7%), diluted earnings per share $0.93 vs $0.90 (up 3.3%). For the twelve months ended December 31, 2016 vs December 31, 2015, VeriSign reported revenue of $1,142 vs $1,059 (up 7.8%), diluted earnings per share $3.42 vs $2.82 (up 21.3%).

—————————————–

REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. (REGN) REPORT OVERVIEW

Regeneron’s Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended June 30, 2017 vs June 30, 2016, Regeneron reported revenue of $1,470.1 vs $1,212.6 (up 21.2%), diluted earnings per share $3.34 vs $1.69 (up 97.6%). For the twelve months ended December 31, 2016 vs December 31, 2015, Regeneron reported revenue of $4,860.4 vs $4,103.7 (up 18.4%), diluted earnings per share $7.70 vs $5.52 (up 39.5%). Regeneron is expected to report earnings on 11/08/2017. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending September 2017. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $3.79. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $2.41.

—————————————–

ABOUT FUNDAMENTAL MARKETS

Fundamental Markets serves thousands of members and have provided research through some of the world’s leading brokerages for over a decade—and continue to be one of the best information sources for investors and investment professionals worldwide. Fundamental Markets’ roster boasts decades of financial experience and includes top financial writers, FINRA® BrokerCheck® certified professionals with current and valid CRD® number designations, as well as Chartered Financial Analyst® (CFA®) designation holders, to ensure up to date factual information for active readers on the topics they care about.

REGISTERED MEMBER STATUS

Fundamental Markets’ oversight and audit staff are registered analysts, brokers, and/or financial advisers (“Registered Members”) working within Equity Research, Media, and Compliance departments. Fundamental Markets’ roster includes qualified CFA® charterholders, licensed securities attorneys, and registered FINRA® members holding duly issued CRD® numbers. Current licensed status of several Registered Members at Fundamental Markets have been independently verified by an outside audit firm, including policy and audit records duly executed by Registered Members. Complaints, concerns, questions, or inquiries regarding this release should be directed to Fundamental Markets’ Compliance department by Phone, at +1 667-401-0010, or by E-mail at [email protected]

LEGAL NOTICES

Information contained herein is not an offer or solicitation to buy, hold, or sell any security. Fundamental Markets, Fundamental Markets members, and/or Fundamental Markets affiliates are not responsible for any gains or losses that result from the opinions expressed. Fundamental Markets makes no representations as to the completeness, accuracy, or timeliness of the material provided and all materials are subject to change without notice. Fundamental Markets has not been compensated for the publication of this press release by any of the above mentioned companies. Fundamental Markets is not a financial advisory firm, investment adviser, or broker-dealer, and does not undertake any activities that would require such registration. For our full disclaimer, disclosure, and terms of service please visit our website.

Media Contact:
Andrew Duffie, Media Department
Office: +1 667-401-0010
E-mail: [email protected]

© 2017 Fundamental Markets. All Rights Reserved. For republishing permissions, please contact a partner network manager at [email protected]

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

FINRA®, BrokerCheck®, and CRD® are registered trademarks owned by Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, Inc.

 

