Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co. Reports Earnings of $0.31 Per Share for the Third Quarter of 2019

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla., Oct. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co. (NYSE American: CTO) (the “Company”) today announced its operating results and earnings for the quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2019.

QUARTER HIGHLIGHTS

Land Holdings

As announced earlier today, the Company closed on the sale of a controlling interest in a wholly-owned entity that holds the Company’s remaining land portfolio of approximately 5,300 acres (the “Land Venture”), including the land parcels the Company currently has under contract, to certain funds managed by Magnetar Capital (“Magnetar”) for total proceeds to the Company of approximately $97.0 million (the “Land Transaction”). The Company may, in the future, receive additional proceeds from the Land Venture in the form of distributions under certain circumstances, based upon the timing and amount realized when the land is ultimately sold by the Land Venture. There can be no assurance as to the likelihood or receiving such distributions, or the amount or timing thereof.

As a result of the Land Venture the Company has not provided an update of the land transaction pipeline in this earnings release.

Income Property Portfolio

In four separate transactions, acquired 4 single-tenant net lease retail properties for a total investment of approximately $49.5 million, reflecting a weighted average investment cap rate of approximately 6.32%. The four properties had a weighted average lease term of approximately 36.7 years.

Sold a 1.56-acre outparcel subject to a ground lease with Wawa, located in Winter Park, Florida, for a sales price of approximately $2.8 million for a gain of approximately $2.1 million, or $0.33 per share, after tax.

Commercial Loan Investment Portfolio

Originated a leasehold mortgage loan on the Carpenter Hotel totaling approximately $8.25 million with an interest rate of approximately 11.5%.

Book Value Per Share

Book value per share totaled $40.38 as of September 30, 2019; an increase of $1.44 per share, or nearly 4%, compared to year-end 2018.

Income Property Update

The following table provides a summary of the Company’s income property portfolio as of September 30, 2019 compared with the portfolio as of September 30, 2018:

# of Properties Total Square Feet Average Remaining

Lease Term (Yrs.) Property Type 2019 2018 2019 2018 2019 2018 Single-Tenant 48 29 2,014,490 1,561,053 11.8 9.1 Multi-Tenant 4 7 284,441 531,915 2.9 4.4 Total / Wtd. Avg. 52 36 2,298,931 2,092,968 11.0 7.8

Included in the aggregate investment of approximately $49.5 million, is the purchase of approximately 1.4 acres of land under the Carpenter Hotel in Austin, Texas, for approximately $16.25 million which is leased to the seller pursuant to a new 99-year ground lease (the “Ground Lease”). The Ground Lease includes annual escalations and certain future repurchase rights. Pursuant to FASB ASC Topic 842, Leases, due to the future repurchase rights, the Ground Lease does not qualify for treatment as a property purchase and has been accounted for on the consolidated balance sheets as an increase in commercial loan investments of approximately $16.25 million as of September 30, 2019 (the “Ground Lease Loan”). The Company has imputed interest on the Ground Lease Loan which is being recognized as interest income on commercial loan investments in the Company’s consolidated statements of operations.

Commercial Loan Investments Update

As of September 30, 2019, the Company’s commercial loan investment portfolio consisted of two loans totaling approximately $16.25 million in principal, including an $8.0 million first mortgage bridge loan secured by 72 acres of land in Orlando, Florida, and an $8.25 million leasehold mortgage loan on an upscale hotel property in Austin, Texas. The weighted average interest rate on the two loans was approximately 11.75% as of September 30, 2019 and the remaining term to maturity was 0.74 years, exclusive of the Ground Lease Loan.

Golf Operations Update

The Company is under contract to sell the Golf Operations to a third-party for a projected contract price in excess of the adjusted book value as of September 30, 2019. The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Debt Summary

The following table provides a summary of the Company’s long-term debt as of September 30, 2019:

Component of Long-Term Debt Principal Interest Rate Maturity Date Revolving Credit Facility $154.85 million 30-day LIBOR +

1.35% – 1.95% May 2023 Mortgage Note Payable (1) $24.06 million 3.17 % April 2021 Mortgage Note Payable $30.00 million 4.33 % October 2034 Convertible Senior Notes $75.00 million 4.50 % March 2020 Total Debt/Weighted-Average Rate $283.91 million 4.00 %

(1) Utilized interest rate swap to achieve fixed interest rate of 3.17%

OPERATING RESULTS

3rd Quarter ended September 30, 2019 (compared to same period in 2018):

Increase (Decrease) For the

Quarter vs Same Period in

2018 vs Same

Period in 2018

(%) Net Income Per Share (basic) $ 0.31 $ 0.26 520 % Operating Income ($ millions) $ 5.57 $ 1.19 27 %

Increase (Decrease) Operating Segment Revenue for

the Quarter

($000’s) vs Same Period in

2018

($000’s) vs Same

Period in 2018

(%) Income Properties $ 10,261 $ 901 10 % Interest Income from Commercial Loan Investments 855 814 1985 % Real Estate Operations 632 (7,381 ) -92 % Total Revenues $ 11,748 $ (5,666 ) -33 %

The operating results in the 3rd Quarter ended September 30, 2019 were impacted by a 17% increase in general and administrative expenses as noted in the following summary (compared to the same period in 2018):

Increase (Decrease) G&A for Vs. Same Period Vs. Same Period the Quarter in 2018 in 2018 General and Administrative Expenses ($000’s) ($000’s) (%) Recurring General and Administrative Expenses $ 1,648 $ 164 11 % Non-Cash Stock Compensation 613 169 38 % Total General and Administrative Expenses $ 2,261 $ 333 17 %

For the Nine-Months ended September 30, 2019 (compared to same period in 2018):

Increase (Decrease) For the Nine

Months vs Same Period in

2018 vs Same

Period in 2018

(%) Net Income Per Share (basic) $ 3.67 $ (0.93 ) -27 % Operating Income ($ millions) $ 34.7 $ (8.6 ) -20 %

Increase (Decrease) Operating Segment Revenue for

the Nine Months

($000’s) vs Same Period in

2018

($000’s) vs Same

Period in 2018

(%) Income Properties $ 31,361 $ 3,014 11 % Interest Income from Commercial Loan Investments 908 292 47 % Real Estate Operations 11,677 (12,821 ) -52 % Total Revenues $ 43,946 $ (9,515 ) -18 %

The operating results in the Nine Months ended September 30, 2019 benefited from a 4% reduction in general and administrative expenses as noted in the following summary (compared to the same period in 2018):

Increase (Decrease) G&A for Vs. Same Period Vs. Same Period the Six Months in 2018 in 2018 General and Administrative Expenses ($000’s) ($000’s) (%) Recurring General and Administrative Expenses $ 4,698 $ (82 ) -2 % Non-Cash Stock Compensation 2,059 602 41 % Shareholder and Proxy Matter Legal and Related Costs 125 (819 ) -87 % Total General and Administrative Expenses $ 6,882 $ (299 ) -4 %

2019 Guidance

The following summary provides the Company’s guidance for the full year ending December 31, 2019:

YTD Q3 2019

Actual Guidance for

FY 2019 Earnings Per Share (Basic) (1) $0.60 $6.75 – $7.50 Earnings from Dispositions $3.07 $2.25 – $2.75 Acquisition of Income-Producing Assets $90mm $80mm – $120mm Target Investment Yields (Initial Yield – Unlevered) 6.45% 5.75% – 7.25% Disposition of Income-Producing Assets (Sales Value) $83mm $50mm – $100mm Target Disposition Yields 6.13% 7.50% – 8.50% Land Transactions (Sales Value) (2) $108.1mm $50mm – $70mm Leverage Target (as % of Total Enterprise Value) (2)(3) 30% 40%

(1) Excludes EPS from the disposition of the multi-tenant properties completed year-to-date in 2019.

(2) As of October 16, 2019

(3) Leverage as a percentage of Total Enterprise Value net of cash and 1031 restricted cash was approximately 46% as of September 30, 2019.

Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 per Share

The Company’s Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.13 per share payable on November 29, 2019, to shareholders of record on November 12, 2019, an increase of approximately 18% from the dividend paid in the third quarter of 2019.

Laura M. Franklin, Chairman of the Board, stated, “The Board is pleased that the operating results of the Company continue to support our dividend tradition that began in 1976. The Board will continue to review its dividend strategy on a regular basis.”

3rd Quarter Earnings Conference Call & Webcast

The Company will host a conference call to present its operating results for the quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2019 on Thursday, October 17, 2019, at 9:00 a.m. eastern time. Shareholders and interested parties may access the earnings call via teleconference or webcast:

About Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co.

Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co. is a Florida-based publicly traded real estate company, which owns, as of October 16, 2019, a portfolio of income investments in diversified markets in the United States including approximately 2.3 million square feet of income properties. Visit our website at www.ctlc.com .

We encourage you to review our most recent investor presentation for the quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2019, and other presentations that are available on our website at www.ctlc.com .

CONSOLIDATED-TOMOKA LAND CO.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited) September 30,

2019 December 31,

2018 ASSETS Property, Plant, and Equipment: Income Properties, Land, Buildings, and Improvements $ 472,444,875 $ 392,520,783 Other Furnishings and Equipment 730,878 728,817 Construction in Progress 412,543 19,384 Total Property, Plant, and Equipment 473,588,296 393,268,984 Less, Accumulated Depreciation and Amortization (32,696,922 ) (24,518,215 ) Property, Plant, and Equipment—Net 440,891,374 368,750,769 Land and Development Costs 23,520,982 25,764,633 Intangible Lease Assets—Net 49,195,221 43,555,445 Assets Held for Sale 4,502,635 75,866,510 Investment in Joint Venture 6,850,594 6,788,034 Impact Fee and Mitigation Credits 447,596 462,040 Commercial Loan Investments 32,419,693 — Cash and Cash Equivalents 5,411,727 2,310,489 Restricted Cash 6,213,295 19,721,475 Refundable Income Taxes — 225,024 Other Assets 14,008,249 12,885,453 Total Assets $ 583,461,366 $ 556,329,872 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Liabilities: Accounts Payable $ 2,624,096 $ 1,036,547 Accrued and Other Liabilities 5,627,474 5,197,884 Deferred Revenue 7,457,665 7,201,604 Intangible Lease Liabilities—Net 26,059,614 27,390,350 Liabilities Held for Sale 1,729,049 1,347,296 Income Taxes Payable 112,896 — Deferred Income Taxes—Net 58,761,619 54,769,907 Long-Term Debt 282,087,031 247,624,811 Total Liabilities 384,459,444 344,568,399 Commitments and Contingencies Shareholders’ Equity: Common Stock – 25,000,000 shares authorized; $1 par value, 6,075,462 shares issued and 4,927,728 shares outstanding at September 30, 2019; 6,052,209 shares issued and 5,436,952 shares outstanding at December 31, 2018 6,015,867 5,995,257 Treasury Stock – 1,147,734 shares at September 30, 2019; 615,257 shares at December 31, 2018 (63,441,664 ) (32,345,002 ) Additional Paid-In Capital 26,062,021 24,326,778 Retained Earnings 230,284,293 213,297,897 Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income 81,405 486,543 Total Shareholders’ Equity 199,001,922 211,761,473 Total Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity $ 583,461,366 $ 556,329,872

CONSOLIDATED-TOMOKA LAND CO.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, September 30, September 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Revenues Income Properties $ 10,260,831 $ 9,360,155 $ 31,360,544 $ 28,347,181 Interest Income from Commercial Loan Investments 855,559 41,262 908,324 615,728 Real Estate Operations 631,741 8,012,509 11,677,413 24,498,527 Total Revenues 11,748,131 17,413,926 43,946,281 53,461,436 Direct Cost of Revenues Income Properties (1,476,288 ) (1,773,840 ) (5,043,496 ) (5,677,758 ) Real Estate Operations (342,148 ) (5,577,491 ) (6,448,016 ) (7,993,767 ) Total Direct Cost of Revenues (1,818,436 ) (7,351,331 ) (11,491,512 ) (13,671,525 ) General and Administrative Expenses (2,260,728 ) (1,928,008 ) (6,881,524 ) (7,180,737 ) Depreciation and Amortization (4,286,836 ) (3,756,507 ) (11,707,710 ) (11,308,876 ) Total Operating Expenses (8,366,000 ) (13,035,846 ) (30,080,746 ) (32,161,138 ) Gain on Disposition of Assets 2,187,332 — 20,869,196 22,035,666 Total Operating Income 5,569,463 4,378,080 34,734,731 43,335,964 Investment and Other Income 33,048 14,179 86,363 38,383 Interest Expense (3,253,908 ) (2,345,156 ) (9,219,195 ) (7,443,922 ) Income from Continuing Operations Before Income Tax Expense 2,348,603 2,047,103 25,601,899 35,930,425 Income Tax Expense from Continuing Operations (595,144 ) (561,223 ) (6,459,234 ) (9,016,556 ) Net Income from Continuing Operations 1,753,459 1,485,880 19,142,665 26,913,869 Loss from Discontinued Operations (Net of Income Tax) (267,437 ) (1,189,708 ) (591,746 ) (1,542,490 ) Net Income $ 1,486,022 $ 296,172 $ 18,550,919 $ 25,371,379 Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding: Basic 4,868,133 5,491,181 5,053,407 5,516,989 Diluted 4,868,133 5,493,367 5,054,218 5,548,425 Per Share Information: Basic: Net Income from Continuing Operations $ 0.36 $ 0.27 $ 3.79 $ 4.88 Net Loss from Discontinued Operations (Net of Income Tax) (0.05 ) (0.22 ) (0.12 ) (0.28 ) Basic Net Income Per Share $ 0.31 $ 0.05 $ 3.67 $ 4.60 Diluted: Net Income from Continuing Operations $ 0.36 $ 0.27 $ 3.79 $ 4.85 Net Loss from Discontinued Operations (Net of Income Tax) (0.05 ) (0.22 ) (0.12 ) (0.28 ) Diluted Net Income Per Share $ 0.31 $ 0.05 $ 3.67 $ 4.57 Dividends Declared and Paid $ 0.11 $ 0.07 $ 0.31 $ 0.19