Consolidation with the Digital Interface Standards Working Group (DIS) Brings Seven New Members to the Digital IF Interoperability Consortium (DIFI)

PISCATAWAY, N.J., Dec. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Digital IF Interoperability Consortium (DIFI), the independent space industry group formed to advance interoperability in satellite and ground system networks, and the Digital Interface Standards Working Group (DIS) today announced that the seven members of DIS will consolidate that organization within DIFI, advancing the breadth of industry representation working together for common interoperability standards.

“By incorporating the DIS membership into DIFI, we are creating a single group comprising companies with great experience and technological knowhow that can pool their expertise and resources to achieve our end goal,” commented Frederik Simoens, CTO at ST Engineering iDirect.

“We are extremely pleased to welcome our new members to DIFI,” commented Stuart Daughtridge, Chairman of DIFI and SVP for Advanced Technologies at Kratos. “We share the same goal of bringing the satellite industry into greater compatibility with the global communications infrastructure through the creation of common standards.”

The new members joining DIFI are some of the most recognized names in the industry, including Communications & Power Industries LLC (CPI), DataPath, Datum Systems, Inc., Gilat Satellite Networks, SES SA. (SES), ST Engineering iDirect, and Wavestream. Comtech, a DIFI member since October of this year, is also a member of DIS.

DIFI members are working to support innovation and the digital transformation of space, satellite and related network technologies through the development of industry interoperability standards. In August, DIFI introduced version 1.0 of its interoperability standard based upon VITA 49, entitled IEEE-ISTO Std 4900-2021: Digital IF Interoperability Standard which can be downloaded at the Consortium’s website https://dificonsortium.org.

The Digital IF Interoperability Consortium (DIFI) is an independent, international group of companies, organizations and government agencies that have an interest in the interoperability of networks and ground systems supporting space-based operations. Launched in coordination with the IEEE-ISTO, DIFI’s mission is to enable the digital transformation of space, satellite and related industries through a simple, interoperable Digital IF/RF standard that accelerates industry transformation from L-Band IF to Digital IF, while discouraging vendor lock-in. The founding members of DIFI include Hawkeye 360, Intelsat Corp. (OTCMKTS: INTEQ), Kongsberg Satellite Services AS (KSAT), Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: KTOS), Microsoft, and the U.S. Navy. To learn more about DIFI Consortium and to view the complete list of current members, visit www.dificonsortium.org.

