CONSTELLATION BRANDS REPORTS FISCAL YEAR AND FOURTH QUARTER 2020 RESULTS AND FISCAL YEAR 2021 OUTLOOK

VICTOR, N.Y., April 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE: STZ and STZ.B), a leading beverage alcohol company, reported today its fiscal year and fourth quarter 2020 results and fiscal year 2021 outlook. A conference call to discuss the financial results and outlook will be hosted by President and Chief Executive Officer Bill Newlands and Chief Financial Officer Garth Hankinson on Friday, April 3, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. (EDT). Visit cbrands.com/investors/events to locate information for joining the conference call, or a live, listen-only webcast of the conference call.

ABOUT CONSTELLATION BRANDS
At Constellation Brands (NYSE: STZ and STZ.B), our mission is to build brands that people love because we believe sharing a toast, unwinding after a day, celebrating milestones, and helping people connect, are Worth Reaching For. It’s worth our dedication, hard work, and the bold calculated risks we take to deliver more for our consumers, trade partners, shareholders, and communities in which we live and work. It’s what has made us one of the fastest-growing large CPG companies in the U.S. at retail, and it drives our pursuit to deliver what’s next.

Today, we are a leading international producer and marketer of beer, wine, and spirits with operations in the U.S., Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. Every day, people reach for our high-end, iconic imported beer brands such as Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, and Pacifico, and our high-quality premium wine and spirits brands, including the Robert Mondavi brand family, Kim Crawford, Meiomi, The Prisoner brand family, SVEDKA Vodka, Casa Noble Tequila, and High West Whiskey.

But we won’t stop here. Our visionary leadership team and passionate employees from barrel room to boardroom are reaching for the next level, to explore the boundaries of the beverage alcohol industry and beyond. Join us in discovering what’s Worth Reaching For.

To learn more, follow us on Twitter @cbrands and visit www.cbrands.com.

MEDIA CONTACTS INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACTS
Mike McGrew 773-251-4934 / [email protected]
Amy Martin 585-678-7141 / [email protected]		 Patty Yahn-Urlaub 585-678-7483 / [email protected]
Bob Czudak 585-678-7170 / [email protected]
   

A PDF containing our Fiscal Year and Fourth Quarter 2020 Results and Fiscal Year 2021 Outlook and full financial tables is available at:
http://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/fd96bb7f-5c0a-4329-827f-5f4b9ef09d30

 

