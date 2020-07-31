Breaking News
Constellation Pharmaceuticals to Host Conference Call to Discuss Second Quarter 2020 Results

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., July 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company using its expertise in epigenetics to discover and develop novel therapeutics, will host a conference call at 8:00 AM EDT on August 5, 2020, to discuss its second quarter 2020 results and progress in its clinical programs. The event will be webcast live and can be accessed on the Investor Relations section of Constellation’s website at http://ir.constellationpharma.com/events-and-presentations/events. To participate in the live question-and-answer session, please dial (877) 473-2077 (domestic) or (661) 378-9662 (international) and refer to conference ID 4372778.

About Constellation Pharmaceuticals

Constellation Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics that selectively modulate gene expression to address serious unmet medical needs in patients with cancer. The Company has a deep understanding of how epigenetic and chromatin modifications in cancer cells and in the tumor and immune microenvironment play a fundamental role in driving disease progression and drug resistance. Constellation is driving development of the BET inhibitor CPI-0610 for the treatment of myelofibrosis as well as its EZH2 inhibitor CPI-0209 for the treatment of other cancers. The Company is also applying its broad research and development capabilities to explore other novel targets that directly and indirectly impact gene expression to fuel a sustainable pipeline of innovative small-molecule product candidates. 

Contacts

Kia Khaleghpour
Vice President, Investor Relations and Communications
Constellation Pharmaceuticals
+1 617-844-6859
[email protected]

Ronald Aldridge
Senior Director, Investor Relations
Constellation Pharmaceuticals
+1 617-714-0539
[email protected]

Lauren Arnold
Media Relations
MacDougall Biomedical Communications
+1 781-235-3060
[email protected]

