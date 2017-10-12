Constellation Software Inc. Announces Conference Call to Discuss Third Quarter Results

TORONTO, Oct. 12, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Constellation Software Inc. (TSX:CSU) announced today it will host its third quarter conference call and live audio webcast on October 27, 2017 at 7:30 a.m. ET.

The Company’s quarterly results will be disseminated via press release, and made available on the Company’s website (www.csisoftware.com) and SEDAR, after the Toronto Stock Exchange closes on Thursday, October 26, 2017. Mark Leonard, President, Jamal Baksh, Chief Financial Officer, and Bernard Anzarouth, Chief Investment Officer will be available during the October 27 conference call to answer questions regarding the Company’s results.

To access the call, please dial 647-788-4919 or 877-291-4570. The webcast will be accessible at www.csisoftware.com.

A replay of the conference call will be available as of 12:30 p.m. ET the same day until 11:59 p.m. ET on November 10, 2017. To access the replay, please dial 416-621-4642 or 800-585-8367 followed by the passcode 99526408.

About Constellation Software Inc.

Constellation Software acquires, manages and builds vertical market software businesses.

Contact:

Jamal Baksh

Chief Financial Officer

416-861-9677