TORONTO, Jan. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Constellation Software Inc. (TSX:CSU) announced today that it has completed an amendment and restatement of its existing credit facility agreement. The facility limit has been increased from U.S. $840 million to U.S. $1.08 billion, with a syndicate of existing and new institutions. The agreement has also moved from a secured to an unsecured facility structure, which continues to be available for general corporate purposes including acquisitions and working capital.