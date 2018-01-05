Constellation Software’s Vela Operating Group Completes Acquisition of Croatian Software and Services Provider IN2 Group

TORONTO, Jan. 05, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Constellation Software Inc. (“Constellation”) (TSX:CSU) today announced its wholly-owned division Vela Operating Group (“Vela”) and its subsidiary Aquila Software (“Aquila”) has acquired IN2 Group (“IN2”), a business providing solutions to the Government, Finance, Insurance, Healthcare, Corporate and other industries within the Adriatic region and headquartered in Zagreb, Croatia.

Mike Byrne, Chief Executive Officer of Aquila Software, commented, “The acquisition of IN2 provides a continued step in our commitment to the IT solutions within the region. We are excited about the quality of the people and the clients of IN2. What IN2 has accomplished over the past 25 years is tremendous and we hope to build upon their accomplishments within the region.”

About Constellation Software Inc.

Constellation Software acquires, manages and builds vertical market software businesses that provide mission-critical software solutions.

About Vela Operating Group

The Vela Operating Group is a global provider of software solutions to a number of vertical industries. As an Operating Group of Constellation, Vela acquires, manages, and builds specific software businesses which provide specialized, mission-critical software solutions. Vela companies invest in becoming leaders in their industries to better serve their customers. We help companies improve their operations, grow through organic initiatives, and seek acquisitions that can strengthen their market position.

About Aquila Software

Aquila has focused on providing great solutions to Housing & Real Estate, Finance & Banking, and Travel throughout North America and Europe. Aquila’s businesses focus on long term relationships where our solutions evolve with our client’s business needs. Further information about Aquila may be obtained from its website at www.aquilasw.com. For further information, contact:

Constellation Software Inc.

Jamal Baksh, Chief Financial Officer

Tel: (416) 861-2279

[email protected]

www.csisoftware.com

Aquila Software

Steve Richards, Chief Financial Officer

Tel: (305) 599-2531

[email protected]

www.aquilasw.com