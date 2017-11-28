Breaking News
Home / Top News / Constellation Software’s Vela Operating Group Completes Acquisition of Higher Education Software Provider FAME

Constellation Software’s Vela Operating Group Completes Acquisition of Higher Education Software Provider FAME

Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 10 mins ago

TORONTO, Nov. 28, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Constellation Software Inc. (“Constellation”) (TSX:CSU), today announced its wholly-owned division Vela Operating Group (“Vela”) and its subsidiary Aquila Software (“Aquila”) has acquired Financial Aid Management for Education, Inc. (“FAME”), a business providing Financial Aid Solutions (FAS) and Student Information Systems (SIS) to Higher Education clients. FAME, headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, FL, provides solutions to help Higher Education clients provide outstanding service to their students.

Mike Byrne, Chief Executive Officer of Aquila Software, commented, “The acquisition of FAME provides our first step into Higher Education, a market that provides tremendous value throughout North America.  We are excited to start to work with the staff at FAME to enhance their already great service levels.”

About Constellation Software Inc.
Constellation Software acquires, manages and builds vertical market software businesses that provide mission-critical software solutions.

About Vela Operating Group
The Vela Operating Group is a global provider of software solutions to a number of vertical industries. As an Operating Group of Constellation, Vela acquires, manages, and builds specific software businesses which provide specialized, mission-critical software solutions. Vela companies invest in becoming leaders in their industries to better serve their customers. We help companies improve their operations, grow through organic initiatives, and seek acquisitions that can strengthen their market position.

About Aquila Software
Aquila has focused on providing great solutions to Housing & Real Estate, Finance & Banking, and Travel throughout North America and Europe.  Aquila’s businesses focus on long term relationships where our solutions evolve with our client’s business needs.  Further information about Aquila may be obtained from its website at www.aquilasw.com.  For further information, contact:

Constellation Software Inc.
Jamal Baksh, Chief Financial Officer
Tel: (416) 861-2279
[email protected]
www.csisoftware.com

Aquila Software
Steve Richards, Chief Financial Officer
Tel: (305) 599-2531
[email protected]
www.aquilasw.com

Nasdaq NewsFeed

Nasdaq NewsFeed

GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Latest posts by Nasdaq NewsFeed (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2017, All Rights Reserved.