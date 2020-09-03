Constellis Opens Western Pennsylvania Office for National Security Operations Investigative Services

Grove City, PA will be home to the new branch of Constellis’s Investigative Services Group

Herndon, VA, Sept. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Constellis, a leading provider of essential risk management and mission support services to government and commercial clients worldwide, announced today that they will be opening a new location in Grove City, Pennsylvania, for the company’s National Security Operations – Investigative Services Group, a function that conducts background investigations for the Department of Homeland Security and the Intelligence Community.

Constellis’s investigators perform full national security and commercial background investigations on candidates seeking or maintaining a government security clearance for federal, civil, intelligence, defense, and commercial customers.

The new facility will be located at 125 Lincoln Avenue in Grove City, PA.

Grove City has long been known in the investigations community as a key town for top talent. Constellis is capitalizing on that talent by hiring locally to expand their western Pennsylvania operations.

“We’re excited to establish investigative operations in Grove City,” said Dave Mathews, President, National Security Operations at Constellis. “This community has a great work ethic. The people here know the importance of the investigative work we do. For many, either they or their family members have worked in investigations in some capacity. Constellis looks forward to a long-term partnership with the town and its people to help our customers meet their missions.”

In 2018, Constellis acquired OMNIPLEX, a leader and innovator in the investigations business since 1995, expanding the company’s capabilities to include investigative services.

