CONSTI GROUP PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 9 NOVEMBER 2017, at 8.40 a.m.

Consti Group Plc’s financial reporting and Annual General Meeting in 2018

Consti Group Plc’s Financial Statements Bulletin for 2017 will be published February 15th 2018. The electronic version of the Annual Report, which includes the full financial statements for 2017 will be published in week 11/2018.

Consti Group Plc’s Annual General Meeting for 2018 is scheduled to take place on Wednesday, April 4th 2018 in Helsinki.

Consti shall publish three Interim Reports during 2018:

Interim Report for January-March published on April 27 th 2018

2018 Half-Year Financial Report for January-June published on July 26 th 2018

2018 Interim Report for January-September published on October 26th 2018

Consti observes a 30-day closed period preceding the publication of its Financial Statements Bulletin and Interim Reports. During this time the company’s representatives do not comment on the company’s financial position or future outlook and do not meet with representatives of the capital markets or financial media.

Esa Korkeela, Interim CEO, Consti Group Plc, Tel. +358 40 730 8568

Consti is a leading Finnish company concentrating on renovation and technical services. Consti offers comprehensive building technology, pipeline renovation, renovation contracting, façade renovation and other demanding construction and maintenance services for residential and commercial buildings. In 2016, Consti Group’s net sales amounted to 262 million euro. It employs over 1000 professionals in renovation construction and building technology.

Consti Group Plc is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. The trading code is CONSTI. www.consti.fi