Consti Yhtiöt Oyj : Annual Report 2017 published

CONSTI GROUP PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 14 MARCH 2018, at 8.30 a.m.

Consti Group Plc’s Annual Report 2017 published

Consti Group Plc’s Annual Report 2017, including complete Financial Statements of the Parent Company and the Group, Board of Director’s Report and Auditor’s Report, has been published in Finnish and English.

Consti has also published its Corporate Governance Statement and Remuneration Statement for 2017.

The Annual Report, Corporate Governance Statement and Remuneration Statement for 2017 are all available as pdf files as an appendix to this stock exchange release and on company’s website at www.consti.fi > Investors. Printed copies of the Annual Report are available as from 4 April 2018.

Consti is a leading Finnish company concentrating on renovation and technical services. Consti offers comprehensive building technology, pipeline renovation, renovation contracting, façade renovation and other demanding construction and maintenance services for residential and commercial buildings. In 2017, Consti Group’s net sales amounted to 300 million euro. It employs over 1000 professionals in renovation construction and building technology.

Consti Group Plc is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. The trading code is CONSTI. www.consti.fi

