The phrase “separation of church and state” appears nowhere in the Constitution, and the Founding Fathers saw nothing wrong with having religion in American culture, according to an expert.
While Congress is prohibited from enacting a state religion, the founding document says nothing about banishing religion from the public square, Professor Michael McConnell told Mark Levin on “Life, Liberty & Levin.”
“The words ‘separation of church and
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Constitutional expert on ‘separation of church and state’: Framers said nothing wrong with religion in culture - May 13, 2024
- NY v. Trump trial resumes with ‘star witness’ Michael Cohen expected to take the stand - May 13, 2024
- Republican says Biden has ‘strengthened’ Hamas by withholding aid from Israel: ‘Completely incompetent’ - May 13, 2024