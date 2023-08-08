Construction 4.0 Market to hit USD 54.6 Bn by 2032, Says Global Market Insights Inc.

The construction 4.0 market is expected to reach USD 54.5 billion by 2032, as reported in a research study by Global Market Insights Inc. The rapid rate of urbanization and industrialization along with the increasing demand for construction 4.0 equipment, solutions, and services will drive the market growth.

In recent years, several urban areas are experiencing significant population expansion propelled by the rise in rural-to-urban migration and natural population growth, subsequently fueling the need for additional homes, companies, transit systems, and other infrastructure. Additionally, the growing popularity of effective, affordable, and sustainable building solutions will contribute to the industry growth.

In terms of components, the construction 4.0 market from the hardware segment generated more than USD 5 billion in 2022 and is estimated to witness significant growth through 2032. Construction 4.0 hardware encompasses various technological components, such as sensors, drones, robotics, wearable devices, and 3D printers that revolutionize the construction processes. The ongoing advancements and investments in hardware technologies will also augment the segment expansion.

Construction 4.0 market from the asset management application segment held sizable revenue share of over USD 3.7 billion in 2022 and will record notable CAGR from 2023 to 2032. This can be attributed to the increasing adoption of asset management applications by construction firms for effective management and maximizing the value of their assets. The rising utilization of data analytics, AI algorithms, and ML by asset managers to predict potential failures, identify maintenance needs, and schedule maintenance activities will add to the segment expansion.

Europe held sizable revenue share in the global construction 4.0 market in 2022 and is predicted to exceed USD 15.6 billion by 2032 due to the growing focus on sustainable construction, energy efficiency, and infrastructure development. Several European countries have been largely investing in advanced technologies, such as Building Information Modelling, IoT, and robotics to optimize construction processes, improve efficiency, and enhance the project outcomes. Moreover, the rise in EU’s initiatives and funding for smart cities and infrastructure projects will accelerate the regional industry growth.

Some of the major construction 4.0 market participants are Autodesk Inc., ABB Ltd, Brickeye, Microsoft, IBM, Dassault System, Hilti Corporation, Schneider Electric, SAP SE, Bentley Systems, Oracle Corporation, Hexagon AB, and NVIDIA Corporation. These industry players are working on new product launches to sustain the increasing market competition. For instance, in November 2022, the Hilti Group and Trimble unveiled the Hilti ON! Track asset management system integrated with Trimble Viewpoint Vista, which is an ERP program offered as part of the Trimble Construction One package.

