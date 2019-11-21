Construction Heroes Honored During Annual ELEVATE Awards Ceremony in Chicago

Notable Business Achievements and Employee Performance Recognized at ELEVATE – Construction’s Heavy Work Conference
BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Nov. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Command Alkon, the Leading Supplier Collaboration Platform for Construction’s Heavy Work, is pleased to announce the winners of this year’s ELEVATE Awards, recognizing both individual and corporate performance. The awards were presented at the annual ELEVATE Awards Ceremony on November 5th. The Excellence Awards celebrate companies that drive success in their organization through the use of technology, and Best of the Year awards recognize individuals for their extraordinary performance.
“We’re thrilled to celebrate the winners of the 2019 ELEVATE Awards,” said Charity Newsome, Marketing Revenue Manager at Command Alkon. “As always, the leadership demonstrated by these companies and individuals continues to raise the bar for heavy work excellence enabled by Command Alkon technologies. I’m truly amazed by each winner and finalist, and I am honored to highlight the incredible work they are doing.”
Excellence Awards Finalists:
Excellence in Apex: Edward C Levuy
Excellence in BuildIt: Kiewit
Excellence in COMMANDassurance: Troy Vines
Excellence in COMMANDbatch: AS.T. Wooten
Excellence in COMMANDqc: Granitrock
Excellence in COMMANDseries: Dufferin
Excellence in HaulIt: Heritage Trucking
Excellence in Integra: Ozinga Brothers
Excellence in MOBILEsales: IMI
Excellence in MOBILEticket: Dufferin
Excellence in OnBase: Farmer Holding Management
Excellence in COMMANDoptimize: Lehigh Hanson San Diego
Excellence in supplyCONNECT: Reliable Trucking
Excellence in TrackIt: Chandler Ready Mix
Excellence in TrackIt 3P: Preferred Materials
Trendsetter Award – Innovation in Digitization: Preferred Materials
Trendsetter Award – Sustainability: Lauren Concrete
Best of the Year Awards Finalists:
Back Office of the Year: Lourdes Pedrayes, South Florida Milling
Batch Operator of the Year: Beau Ponton, Concrete Placing Company
Contracted Hauler of the Year: Joe Sostaric, Reliable Trucking
Dispatcher of the Year: Matt Franz, Preferred Materials
Megaproject of the Year: Dave Ramsey, LaFarge Canada
Outstanding Woman in Heavy Construction: Melissa Kershner, Aurora Contractors, Inc.
Weighmaster of the Year: Jessica Abfalter, Knife River North Central
Ken Robinson Lifetime Achievement Award: Mike Modica, New Enterprise Stone and Lime
Congratulations to all of the winners. It’s an honor to recognize excellence in Construction’s Heavy Work community and acknowledge companies and individuals for their achievements in business.
ABOUT COMMAND ALKON
At Command Alkon, we believe in building an amazing world. As the Supplier Collaboration Platform for Construction’s Heavy Work, we’re dramatically improving how contractors, bulk material suppliers, logistics providers, jobsite inspectors, project owners, and more interact. Our See Together, Work Together, and Grow Together capabilities deliver increased productivity, real-time visibility, keen business insights, and certainty of outcomes when building the things that matter. For over 40 years, our people, software and technology have empowered customers to achieve greater levels of quality and profitability across their projects and operations. Command Alkon is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama and has offices in locations around the globe. For more information, visit commandalkon.com.
For More Information, Contact:
Becky Boyd
MediaFirst PR
(770) 642-2080 x 214
[email protected]
Karli Langner
Command Alkon
(205) 879-3282 x 3968
[email protected]
