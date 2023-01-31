End Users, Contractors and Ironworkers Will Attend Construction Industry’s Premier Event In New Orleans

Washington, D.C., Jan. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Iron Workers and Ironworker Management Progressive Action Cooperative Trust (IMPACT) will bring together owners, contractors and ironworkers from all over the U.S. and Canada to address timely industry topics and build mutual success through collaboration.

Themed “IMPACT- Collaboration – Success,” the 2023 North American Iron Workers/IMPACT Conference seeks to strengthen relationships between ironworkers, contractors and their customers. The conference’s general and breakout sessions are designed to cater to end users in meeting their project expectations and provide ironworkers and contractors a platform to showcase their portfolios, expertise and skills.

Attendees will have a unique opportunity to hone business acumen, learn best practices from industry experts, garner tips to foster business growth and network – all under one roof. This year’s conference will cover timely industry topics, including but not limited to global market outlook, mental health in the construction industry, economic forecast, how to survive the impending recession, renewable energy, end user needs, steel erection, reinforcing, fall protection, achieving success through collaboration.

“The IMPACT conference is beneficial to contractors in so many ways,” said David Hunt, president, Berlin Steel Construction Co. “It’s great to be able to meet the ironworker leadership and network with other contractors and end users. It’s useful to know what others are doing and learn from each other. The contractor only session is a tremendous opportunity to ask contractor-specific questions and get honest answers. The training offered is second to none and we learn about new technology in the industry. It’s a one stop shop for all things ironworking and construction. Berlin Steel has benefitted tremendously in the past years from the IMPACT conference.”

This year’s conference end user panel will comprise of representatives from the Ford Motor Company, General Motors, LLC, Copia Power, Cleveland Cliffs, The AES Corporation and Triad National Security, LLC. End users find the conference helpful in meeting their project needs.

“I have attended the IMPACT conference on many occasions and found the content to be nearly as valuable as the people I get to network with,” said Southern Company’s External Labor Director Jerry Grissom.

In addition to the educational breakout sessions, this year’s conference will feature a host of prominent speakers. Please visit the conference website and check the agenda for details.

The Iron Workers/IMPACT Conference is the premier construction industry event for ironworkers, contractors and end users. The high level of attendance in the past few years is a testament to the value of the conference. It will be held at the Hilton New Orleans Riverside, February 12 – 15, 2023.

About Iron Workers: The Iron Workers (IW) represents 130,000 ironworkers in North America who work in construction on bridges; structural steel; ornamental, architectural, and miscellaneous metals; rebar; and in shops.

About IMPACT: IMPACT is an ironworker-contractor partnership designed to provide a forum for ironworkers and their contractors to address mutual concerns and encourage reasonable balanced solutions.

