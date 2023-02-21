According to a market research study published by Contrive Datum Insights, In North America, the construction robotics market has grown because the United States has a high unemployment rate and not enough skilled workers

Farmington, Feb. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Global Construction Robot Market size was valued at USD 0.69 Billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 2.59 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 15.32% from 2023 to 2030. The market for building robots is growing because robots are being used to build, fix, and take down commercial buildings. Building happens in a messy area, which could put workers’ health and safety at risk in a number of ways. The construction robot market has many benefits, such as more safety, better quality, and more production. Soon, you’ll be able to buy many different kinds of construction robots. These robots will be able to do a lot of different building tasks, like tearing down structures and digging holes. Using a 3D printing robot to make prototypes of buildings and 3D models of bridges saves time and money and makes it easier for construction companies to build complex designs.

Recent Developments:

In December 2017, Husqvarna Group's construction division agreed to acquire the lightweight compaction and concrete equipment division of Atlas Copco (Sweden). The acquisition was expected to support Husqvarna Group's overall ambitions to increase its market share in the construction sector.

Segment Overview

Function Insights

Based on what they do, the market is split into four groups: 3D Printing Robots, Bricklaying Robots, Demolition Robots, Concrete Structural Erection, and Others. Putting up concrete structures is expected to have the highest CAGR over the next few years. The factors can be linked to the fact that building operations were easier. The concrete pieces or units can be put together right there on the building site to make the whole building structure. This has made it easier for the field of putting up concrete structures to grow in popularity.

Automation Insights

Based on how much automation it has, the market is divided into Fully Autonomous and Semi-Autonomous. Over the next few years, the highest CAGR is likely to be in the area of fully autonomous automation. Most construction companies use robots to do their work, which is one reason why they can build more in less time. The high growth rate of the market for 3D printers for advanced construction is driving demand for this segment.

Application Insights

Based on how they will be used, the market is divided into Public Infrastructure, Commercial Buildings, Residential Buildings, Nuclear Dismantling and Demolition, and Others. Over the next five years, the segment for nuclear dismantling and demolition is likely to have the highest CAGR. In nuclear decommissioning, these things can be linked to the need to keep people out of dangerous areas and protect them from radiation. The demand for this segment is driven by the features of demolition robots that make them easy to use, safer, and more effective in tight spaces.

Regional Outlook:

Most of the rest of the world’s shares are in North America and Europe.

In North America, the construction robotics market has grown because the United States has a high unemployment rate and not enough skilled workers. Where manual labour used to be a big and very important part of modern construction, technology and robots have been steadily getting better and moving forward. Robots are getting to the point where they can do work on their own, without people doing anything. Because of this, the North American market is likely to move forward.

During the time frame of the forecast, the area is expected to be worth USD 54 million. Before, most of the construction work in the United States was done by people. But the Covid-19 pandemic made it hard for the industry to find workers, which was made worse by policies that tried to keep people from getting close to each other. The situation brought robots into the picture, which helped construction robots grow in the area. Important regional players are also putting out new, innovative robots and forming partnerships to help the region grow. Both of these things are likely to increase demand in the regional market.

There are a lot of new robotics companies in Europe that make construction robots. This will fix the problem caused by manual work and make the industry run better. Right now, there are about 1.2 robots for every 10,000 people who work in construction in the area. This number is much higher than the United States and China, where it is only 0.2 and 0.1, respectively. Things like these drive the European market for construction robots. If the market grows at a CAGR of 14%, it should bring in about USD 52 million by 2030.

Scope of Report:

Driver:

Cities everywhere are getting bigger.

People are getting more and more, which is a big reason why more construction tools are needed. People moving from rural to urban areas around the world has also increased this demand. The UN Population Division says that by 2050, there will be 9.5 billion people on the planet, and at least 64% of them will live in cities.

APAC, which is mostly made up of developing countries like India and China, has made a lot of progress in the construction industry in recent years. By 2050, it is expected that 52% of the world’s city dwellers will live in Asian cities. This means that the most people will live and work in Asia.

Restraint:

High equipment cost

One of the biggest problems in the construction robot industry is the need for a lot of money. The people who rent out heavy construction machines have to spend a lot of money on buying and taking care of them. To stay in business and grow in the construction industry, it’s important to find the right balance between the equipment needed and its ability to make money or get financing. This huge investment also makes it hard to get into the market, which limits the number of people who want to buy the equipment. Because of economies of scale, there isn’t much room for prices to go down.

Opportunity:

More machines are being used on construction sites.

Automation on construction sites is expected to change the construction industry in the near future. This will open up a lot of new doors for construction robots. Automation is growing in every part of construction, and the development of automated and robotized construction systems has made it easier to build and run buildings.

