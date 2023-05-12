Construction robot market is to expand at a CAGR of 14.80% by 2030 to reach USD 2.80 billion

According to a comprehensive research report by Market Research Future (MRFR), "Construction Robot Market By Design Type, By Automation, By Function, By Vertical, By Industry – Forecast till 2030", the market is predicted to thrive substantially during the assessment era from 2022 to 2030 at a healthy CAGR of approximately 14.80% to attain a valuation of around USD 2.80 Billion by the end of 2030.

Construction Robot Market Analysis

The building robots market is gaining traction as the construction sector adopts robotics for commercial building, restoration, and deconstruction. Building takes place in an unorganised environment, which may pose many threats to the health and safety of employees. The construction robot Market has various advantages, including increased safety, higher quality, and increased output. Many different types of construction robots are poised to enter the market in order to perform a wide range of building activities and jobs, including demolition and excavation.

Construction Robot Market Competitive Analysis

Construction Robot Market Major Key Players:

Brokk AB (Sweden)

Husqvarna (Sweden)

Esko Bionics (U.S.)

Komatsu (Japan)

Conjet AB (Sweden)

TopTec Spezialmaschinen GmbH (Germany)

Construction Robotics (U.S.)

Fastbrick Robotics (Australia)

Autonomous Solutions (US)

Apis Cor (Russia)

nLink (Norway)

Construction Robot Market Report Overview

Report Metrics Details Construction Robot Market Size by 2030 USD 2.80 Billion (2030) Construction Robot Market CAGR during 2020-2030 14.80% Base Year 2021 Forecast 2022-2030 Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Key Market Drivers The drive to improve operational efficiency on construction sites, the adoption of autonomous construction vehicles like bulldozers, tractors, cranes, and excavators is gaining momentum.

Using a 3D printing robot to create prototypes for structures and 3D bridge models simplifies the fabrication of complex design structures while saving construction companies time and money. Building skyscrapers and mixed-use projects, as a result of building corporations implementing automated procedures, and a scarcity of trained labour in advanced nations are among the drivers driving construction robot market growth. Another factor influencing the growth of the construction robot market is the requirement to reduce construction times for new building projects. The amount of time spent welding has decreased significantly with the advent of robotic welding technologies on Japanese job sites. One company in the country has developed a system that uses two six-axis robots to weld steel beams for building.

Because the I-beams were already cut and soldered before being delivered to the construction site, only a small amount of welding is required on the job site. One of the barriers to widespread deployment of construction robots is the expensive cost of acquiring and maintaining the requisite technology and equipment. The acquisition of technologies, as well as the deployment of technology solutions, is costly. As a result, only businesses with consistent revenue and a strong market position can afford to invest in these advances.

Initial high costs, as well as construction companies’ reluctance to accept robotic technologies and automation due to high levels of R&D spending, are some of the difficulties confronting the worldwide construction robot industry.

Because of improvements in industrial robotics, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), sometimes known as drones, are being used in the construction business. Unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) are unmanned aircraft that fly above the earth and collect data. Unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) are commonly used for health and safety inspections, site surveys, data collecting for large sites, and entry into hazardous zones. Exoskeleton-based product advancements are also likely to have an impact on the global construction industry. Exoskeletons are wearable mechanical garments that are worn over a worker’s clothes to help with lifting construction tools, equipment, and supplies. Space exploration also makes use of exoskeletons. These suits, designed to boost human capabilities, overcome physical limits, and aid employees in their daily jobs, are worn by troops and other personnel.

According to a recent survey, over 40 companies around the world are presently developing exoskeletons for use on various building sites.

Segmentation

The worldwide construction robot market, according to the research, is divided by design type, automation, function, verticals, and geography.

The market is divided into three categories based on design type: regular robots, robotic arms, and exoskeletons.

Based on automation, the market is classified into two categories: fully autonomous and semi-autonomous.

Concrete structure erection, bricklaying, doors and windows installation, demolition, 3D printing, finishing work, and others are the function-based market segments.

Vertical segments of the market include public infrastructure, commercial and residential constructions, nuclear dismantle and destruction, and others.

According to projections, the global market for global construction robots market would grow at a rapid pace from 2018 to 2023. It has been established that the most promising regions for the development of the user behaviour monitoring market are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world. Because of the widespread use of robots in the industrial and quarrying sectors in countries such as Australia, China, India, Malaysia, and Vietnam, the Asia-Pacific region now dominates the global construction robot industry. Furthermore, since the 1980s, when it began automating building processes, Japan has been a leader in the use of robots in the construction robot industry.

The demand for robot construction and destruction in various facilities, the increasing number of federal limitations, and the increase in domestic and non-residential building projects are all expected to promote the growth of the European construction robot industry.

Furthermore, the North American construction robot market is expected to achieve self-sustaining growth throughout the forecast period, owing to a scarcity of skilled labour, a need for overall waste reduction, a need for accuracy and control in manufacturing, increased worker protections, including the use of drone attacks on construction sites, and other factors.

Significant players continue to innovate and invest significantly in R&D in order to deliver a cost-effective product selection.

