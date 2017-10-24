Breaking News
Construction technology company, Multivista, announces UK expansion to London

PHOENIX, Oct. 24, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Multivista, a leading global provider of visual documentation services for construction and estate management, announced today the opening of a European Head Office in London, United Kingdom. The move will bring Multivista’s full service construction documentation offerings to the London market and provide support for new franchise partners throughout Europe and other international territories.

“It’s exciting to introduce our services and software to one of the world’s great cities,” says Jason Weaver, Managing Principal for the European Head Office. “We’re looking forward to getting boots on the ground and working with clients to help gain efficiencies with their project teams.”

Due in part to government mandated increases in construction technology utilisation, Multivista’s visual documentation software and services are a natural fit for London. Since 2003, the company has delivered digital video, photo, unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV), webcam, 3D data capture, and software solutions to the global Architecture, Engineering and Construction (AEC) industry. The new head office will provide on­site service, technology, training and software tools for London’s approximately £30bn/year construction market.

Multivista Scotland nears 5­ year anniversary.

The European Head Office is not Multivista’s first foray into the UK construction market. In 2013, a Scotland office opened under the leadership of Glasgow locals Alan Bryant and Ian McEwan. “The Multivista services and tech have been very well received,” says Bryant. “Clients are using our services to improve quality and reduce risk, and estate teams are loving the permanent digital record of exactly how their buildings were built. Extending the services to London will only benefit the entire industry.”

About Multivista:

Multivista has been contracted on over 2.5 billion square feet of construction projects worldwide, and is trusted by the industry’s leading companies to mitigate risk, create efficiencies, and deliver a high level of project insight throughout a building’s lifecycle. The company offers a full suite of visual construction documentation services on an intuitive cloud based web platform, and has local boots on the ground support in over 70 international markets. Multivista was named a 2017 Top Global Franchise by Entrepreneur Magazine, and was also honoured as an innovative and technological leader at the 2016 Constructech 50 awards.

Multivista is part of Hexagon (Nasdaq Stockholm:HEXA B) (hexagon.com), a leading global provider of information technology solutions that drive productivity and quality across geospatial and industrial landscapes.

