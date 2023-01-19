Rapid expansion of the construction industry and increase in infrastructure development activities in emerging economies is likely to lead to business growth in the construction tire market

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Jan. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Transparency Market Research Inc. – The global construction tire market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 3.5% from 2022 to 2031, as per the market outlook presented in a research report by TMR (Transparency Market Research).

Increase in industrialization across developed and developing countries is leading to rise in the number of industrial construction projects. Governments of several emerging economies are focusing on strengthening their road infrastructures. These factors are augmenting the market share.

Need for residential construction projects has increased in the past few years owing to increase in the global population, rise in trend of nuclear families, and migration of a sizable population from villages to cities. Thus, demand for off-highway vehicles supporting construction activities has increased in the past couple of decades. This, in turn, is driving the global market for construction tires. Moreover, the global industry is driven by rise in focus of developed countries on development and adoption of smart cities.

Download free Sample Copy at (corporate mail ID preferred for top priority) – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=85321

Construction Tire Market: Key Findings

Increase in adoption of digitalization and several advanced technologies has brought the world closer. Considerable increase in long-haul and cross-border road freight transportation activities is anticipated to fuel demand for next-generation tires in the next few years, notes a TMR study that covers important insights on global market trends.

Companies in the oil & gas industry are focusing on usage of advanced construction machinery vehicles for exploration activities. This factor is expected to boost market development in the next few years. Furthermore, rapid expansion of the mining industry is anticipated to play a key role in the overall expansion of the global construction tire industry during the forecast period.

Companies operating in tires and rubber production are investing heavily in R&D activities in order to develop connected solutions for construction tires. Additionally, players are focusing on usage of additive products in order to develop advanced tires with cutting-edge technologies and features that improve performance and durability of their products.

Growth Drivers

Rise in construction activities across the globe is anticipated to drive business growth in the overall industry

Rapid industrialization and urbanization across several developing economies is expected to boost market demand in the next few years

Increase in worldwide population and growth of the global economy are foreseen to boost market growth during the forecast period

Buy this Premium Research Report | Immediate Delivery Available – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=85321<ype=S

Regional Analysis

Asia Pacific is projected to lead the global industry during the forecast period owing to rise in infrastructure development activities in developing countries, such as South Korea, China, and India, and rise in industrialization in these countries

North America and Europe are anticipated to account for prominent global market shares, as demand for construction tires is expected to rise in these regions during the forecast period. Rise in focus on developing digital infrastructure and increase in usage of autonomous construction machinery in developed countries is likely to propel market expansion in these regions.

Construction Tire Market: Competition Landscape

Players are adopting strategies, such as mergers, acquisitions, collaborations, and product launches, in order to maintain their prominent market positions

They are investing heavily in R&D activities to develop technologically advanced construction tires

Ask for References – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=ARF&rep_id=85321

Construction Tire Market: Key Players

Bridgestone Corporation

Apollo Tyres Ltd.

China National Tire & Rubber Co., Ltd.

CEAT Ltd.

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company

Continental AG

Hangzhou Zhongce Rubber Co., Ltd.

Giti Tire

Kumho Tire Co., Inc.

Hankook Tire

Nexen Tire Corporation

MICHELIN

Pirelli & C. S.p.A.

Nokian Tyres plc

Sumitomo Rubber Industries, Ltd.

Qingdao Fullrun Tyre Corp., Ltd.

Toyo Tire & Rubber Co., Ltd.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company

Yokohama Tire Corporation

Construction Tire Market Segmentation

Tire Type Radial Bias Solid Others

Equipment Type Excavators Backhoe Bulldozers Graders Wheel Tractor Scraper Trenchers Loaders Tower Cranes Compactors Telehandlers Dump Trucks Other Construction Equipment

Tire Size Less than 20” 21” to 30” 31” to 40” 41” to 50” 51” to 60” More than 61”

Sales Channel OEM Aftermarket



Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

South America

Latest Automotive Industry Reports : –

Automotive Scroll E-Compressor Market Size 2022-2031

Automotive Turbocharger Market Growth 2022-2031

Automotive Speaker Market Analysis 2022-2031

Automotive Sunroof Market Share 2022-2031

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, is a global market research company providing custom research and consulting services. TMR provides in-depth insights into factors governing demand in the market. It divulges opportunities across various segments based on Source, Application, Sales Channel, and End-Use that will favor growth in the market over the next 9 years.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact Us:

Nikhil Sawlani

Transparency Market Research Inc.

CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,

1000 N. West Street,

Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA

Tel: 1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Blog: https://tmrblog.com

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com