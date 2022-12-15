NEW YORK, Dec. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Lowey Dannenberg P.C., a preeminent law firm in obtaining redress for consumers, is investigating claims against the fashion label, Carolina Herrera LTD, along with its parent company, Puig Inc. for its potential collection of biometric information, including faceprints, through its virtual try-on software.
If you would wish to participate, learn more, or discuss the issues surrounding the investigation, please CLICK HERE, or please contact one of our attorneys at (215) 399-4782, or via email at investigations@lowey.com.
What Happened and What Information Was Involved:
Carolina Herrera’s official website allows customers to virtually try on its makeup products. This feature may collect and store unique facial, biometric information without consent. The collection of biometric data without consent violates state biometric privacy laws.
Virtual Try-On tools and software have been at the center of numerous privacy related actions as of late. Consumers have a privacy interest in their biometric data and should be in control of how this data is obtained.
About Lowey Dannenberg
Lowey Dannenberg is a national firm representing consumers in privacy actions. The firm has significant experience in prosecuting multi-million-dollar lawsuits and has recovered billions of dollars on behalf of its clients.
Contact
Lowey Dannenberg P.C.
44 South Broadway, Suite 1100
White Plains, NY 10601
Tel: (215) 399-4782
Email: investigations@lowey.com
- Consumer Alert: Lowey Dannenberg, P.C. Investigates Carolina Herrera LTD and Puig Inc. for Violating Biometric Privacy Laws - December 15, 2022
- Cerebro Sports and 3STEP Sports Announce Groundbreaking Youth Basketball Data Partnership - December 15, 2022
- Class Action Reminder: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds Olaplex Holdings, Inc. Investors of Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit - December 15, 2022