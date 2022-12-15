NEW YORK, Dec. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Lowey Dannenberg P.C., a preeminent law firm in obtaining redress for consumers, is investigating claims against the fashion label, Carolina Herrera LTD, along with its parent company, Puig Inc. for its potential collection of biometric information, including faceprints, through its virtual try-on software.

What Happened and What Information Was Involved:

Carolina Herrera’s official website allows customers to virtually try on its makeup products. This feature may collect and store unique facial, biometric information without consent. The collection of biometric data without consent violates state biometric privacy laws.

Virtual Try-On tools and software have been at the center of numerous privacy related actions as of late. Consumers have a privacy interest in their biometric data and should be in control of how this data is obtained.

