NEW YORK, Dec. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Lowey Dannenberg P.C., a preeminent law firm in obtaining redress for consumers, is investigating claims for violations of the common law and state privacy protection statutes by Henkel Corporation.

If you visited Schwarzkopf’s website and bought Schwarzkopf’s hair color products, please contact Andrea Farah (afarah@lowey.com) or Radhika Gupta (rgupta@lowey.com) or call 914-733-7212.

