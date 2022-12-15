NEW YORK, Dec. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Lowey Dannenberg P.C., a preeminent law firm in obtaining redress for consumers, is investigating claims against Hey Favor Inc. (formerly the Pill Club) for violation of state and federal privacy laws.

If you would wish to participate, learn more, or discuss the issues surrounding the investigation, please CLICK HERE, or please contact one of our attorneys at (215) 399-4782, or via email at investigations@lowey.com.

What Happened and What Information Was Involved:

Hey Favor’s website and app allow users to obtain prescriptions for birth control, emergency contraception, and acne medication. Hey Favor is believed to share its customers’ private information in connection with obtaining these prescriptions to numerous third-parties, including some of the largest advertising and social media companies in the world.

